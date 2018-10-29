‘The Walking Dead’: New Details About Scott Wilson’s Hershel Greene Return

Late Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson, who returns to The Walking Dead Sunday as part of the sendoff episode for Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes, watched what would prove to be his final performance before his Oct. 6 passing.

Director Greg Nicotero confirmed with Express.co.uk Wilson was able to view his final scene, which Nicotero says brought the actor to tears.

"That Scott Wilson moment was one I had a lot of involvement with in terms of getting him there and filming and everything," Nicotero said.

"The only thing I can tell you is Scott did see the scene and I was visiting him recently and I showed him the scene and he was so grateful."

The director added Wilson enjoyed the scene so much he asked to watch it again before Nicotero left. "He had tears in his eyes when he watched it and he was so proud," Nicotero said.

Showrunner Angela Kang announced Wilson's surprise return to the series at New York Comic Con, confirming the return of both Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal).

The reveal came shortly before news of Wilson's death became widespread on social media.

"Hershel... he did so much for the show and it was a great opportunity again paying tribute to the fans and giving them an episode of The Walking Dead unlike anything they have ever seen," Nicotero said.

"Scott was such a dear friend of mine. I can't tell you how happy I am that we were able to get him back for the show and how happy I am personally that I was able to show him that scene and he was able to enjoy the magic he was able to create."

Lauren Cohan, who plays Hershel's oldest daughter Maggie, previously offered the first look at Wilson's Hershel return. Cohan shared the behind-the-scenes photo in remembrance of Wilson after his death from leukemia at age 76.

Nicotero and Kang were among the Walking Dead Family members in attendance at Wilson's memorial.

Past and present Walking Dead stars were on hand for Wilson's sendoff, including Bernthal, Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, Khary Payton, IronE Singleton, Lennie James, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeryl Prescott Sales, Laurie Holden, and Danai Gurira.

Wilson recently starred in television series The OA before featuring alongside Christian Bale in big screen Western Hostiles, and loaned his voice to Hershel in the animated Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special in 2017.

The Walking Dead 905, "What Comes After," is expected to be dedicated to Wilson's memory. The episode premieres Sunday, November 4 at 9/8c on AMC.