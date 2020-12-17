The Walking Dead: World Beyond To Stream on Shudder

✖

Shudder is looking to beef up its streaming line up with AMC's most recent zombie series headed to the streaming service. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be the first of The Walking Dead's three series to stream on the platform with its first season slated to debut on the platform on January 21, 2021. The series wrapped its first season late in 2020 after delays from 2020's global pandemic prompted its Spring debut to be pushed back. The second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is slated to debut on AMC in late 2021 with production expected to begin early in the new year.

“The Walking Dead is one of the most popular and successful series in the history of television, a showcase of fearless genre storytelling and iconic characters that has stood the test of time," said Craig Engler, General Manager at Shudder. "The Shudder team and I have long been fans of the series and the larger universe it has given life to. We are thrilled to bring the full first season of the most recent series in The Walking Dead universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, to our members this January, and to welcome its ‘Empties’ to the pantheon of terrors who call Shudder home.”

The launch of The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Shudder will hardly be the streamer's first ties to the world of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead executive producer and VFX genius Greg Nicotero sees his Creepshow housed on the streaming platform, borrowing plenty of cast and crew from his AMC zombie series as an added bonus for fans of the anthology series.

Shudder also houses titles such as A Discovery of Witches and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Shudder also announced that Slasher, formerly a Netflix series, will be a Shudder Original in 2021, bolstering the network's horror genre line further.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays on AMC Season 2 slated for 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will return for the second half of its sixth season in early 2021, following The Walking Dead which will debut 6 more episodes of Season 10 beginning in February. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.