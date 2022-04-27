Why Melissa McBride Exited The Walking Dead Spinoff Revealed

✖

The Walking Dead fans were surprised to find out that Melissa McBride is exiting the spinoff series following the end of the main show. It was billed as a series following Carol and Daryl beyond The Walking Dead's final episode when announced but now this series will follow only Daryl. Norman Reedus is still on board but Melissa McBride will not be playing Carol in the series. Following the official news of her exit, AMC has revealed the reason: the Daryl series will be filming in Europe.

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," AMC said in a statement provided to Insider's Kirsten Acuna. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

Since 2010, The Walking Dead has filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The Fear the Walking Dead spinoff show has filmed in California, Mexico, and Texas. The Walking Dead: World Beyond filmed its two seasons in Virginia. Another spinoff centered around Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan will start filming in New York later this year. The Daryl Dixon series is expected to be the first to be filming overseas.

McBride is a Kentucky native. The Georgia home of The Walking Dead is much closer to her roots than Europe but it is unclear why McBride is unavailable to film the spinoff series overseas. The spinoff series starring Reedus is expected to debut in 2023. When, where, and if McBride will play Carol beyond the final episode of The Walking Dead which airs later this year is currently unknown.

Are you going to be watching the Daryl Dixon spinoff show in 2023? Are there other places where you would like to see McBride reprise her role as Carol? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing on Sunday nights on AMC. The Walking Dead's final season will air its final eight episodes beginning in the fall.