Netflix Users Spam New Tweet Demanding Cancelled Shows Return

Netflix recently took to social media to announced a brand new feature, which it was pretty excited to unveil. The new feature is called the Top 10 row, and it will update daily to spotlight what's popular in your country and will be broken down into three categories. Sounds fine right? Well, it was, but no one on Twitter seemed to care about the new feature, as fans used the tweet to call on Netflix to renew some of their cancelled shows or at least renew shows that just hadn't received a renewal order just yet. Those shows included Anne With An "E", Spinning Out, Narcos, The OA, and Everything Sucks to name a few, and it seems that has pretty much taken over the conversation entirely at this point if you look at the replies.

Netflix's original tweet said "Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row! The lists update daily to show what's popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films."

As we said before though, fans decided to vocalize their support for their favorite shows that Netflix has not renewed, and we've included some of our favorite responses below.

Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row! The lists update daily to show what's popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films. Here’s an example of what they look like https://t.co/PKxTreBQuo pic.twitter.com/qaAlqCGgRn — Netflix US (@netflix) February 24, 2020

@itssplldONEAIL said "And now you've given Anne Nation yet another goal... 😈😈"

@sanialrbi said "I DON'T CARE GIVE US SPINNING OUT, ANNE WITH AN E AND THE OA OR I SWEAR I'M GOING TO DO A SCENE"

@aliensonly said "renew The OA so it can reach #1... where it belongs"

@_kindredspiritx said "ahh i can imagine AnnE would’ve shone in this top 10 in Jan ;) so give us our show back damn it"

@roseseavey said "That’s cool and all, but can you renew Spinning Out, Everything Sucks, and Anne with an E?", while @cynilyn said "ok but season 4 of Anne with an E... PLEAAASE Folded hands #AmybethMcNulty #CdnScreenAwards".

Some fans also added in a few other requests, with @marajademaster saying "Renew Anne with an E! Why aren't you transparent about your decision-making process about why you cancelled a beloved and popular show? It feels like you don't respect your subscribers at all! #renewannewithane".

@obsen8 added "Dear Netflix, There is no need to promote the shows that are already popular, but the ones that you are not advertising enough or properly."

So, what say you Netflix fans? Should Netflix renew some of these shows or stick to their original decision? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.