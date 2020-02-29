Al Pacino Admits He Was an Archie Comics Fan

Al Pacino is a beloved actor who stars in Hunters, but not too many people know he loved Archie Comics in his heyday. He talked to USA Today about a number of topics and the classic comic company came up. Pacino said that he was an absolute “fanatic” for the books in his younger days. It might not seem strange now with Riverdale, Sabrina, and Katy Keene on television now, but there probably wasn’t the same level of exposure for these series back in the day. He walked everyone through what drew him to the property during the interview.

"That's a question no one has ever asked me, but I remember Archie Comics," Pacino recalled. "I liked them. It was so interesting, coming from the South Bronx," he said. "I thought, 'Wow, people actually live on streets that had houses and trees.' So, I enjoyed Archie Comics a lot. I was a real fanatic."

“I liked it so much that I would get some of my friends together and I'd say, 'Let's do a section of the comic book together,'" he added. "We'd act out different points. We were always [doing] play-acting games. To get my friends to do it was really tough. They would say, 'What? No!' I would say, 'Just try it. Just try it.' Wow, that's so strange."

Hunters stars Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Al Pacino (The Irishman, The Godfather), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy), Lena Olin (Alias, The Unbearable Lightness of Being), Carol Kane (Gotham, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven, True Romance), Greg Austin (Class, Summer of Rockets), Tiffany Boone (Beautiful Creatures, The Following), Louis Ozawa (Supergirl, Bosch), and Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby, Lamb of God).

Comicbook.com’s Jenna Anderson had this to say of the first salvo of episodes:

“Audiences have been excited to see Amazon Prime's Hunters almost from the jump, thanks to its politically-relevant Nazi-hunting concept, the promise of Al Pacino stepping into his first regular TV series role, and the creative team that includes horror icon Jordan Peele. If the series' first five episodes are any indication, it seems like that excitement will be worth it, as Hunters has the potential to be one of the first truly buzzworthy TV shows of the 2020s. Even when the series stumbles, it establishes a television world that is violent, surreal, and oddly fascinating to watch, largely thanks to the diverse ensemble cast at its center.”

Hunters is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

