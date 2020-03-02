Judge Judy Ending After 25 Seasons

As they say, all good things must come to an end and Sunday night, the adage is especially true for Judge Judy. News surfaced (via THR) the show would be ending after its 25th season, something set to air during the 2020-2021 television season. Judy Sheindlin is set to make the announcement on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, an episode that's already been taped.

"CBS [distributor of Judge Judy] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program," Sheindlin says in her appearance. "Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."

Judy Justice is a new show in development featuring Sheindlin.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.