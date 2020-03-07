Bumblebee, RoboCop, and TMNT's Donatello Star in Hilarious New UK Ads

Children of the 1980s are now doubt the brainchilds of this new advertising campaign from UK insurance company Direct Line. The company has debuted three new videos starring none other than RoboCop, Bumblebee from the Transformers, and Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in some hilarious new commercials. In each ad, the various heroes find themselves in situations where they're trying to help some innocent citizens with their problems only to find that Direct Line has already addressed the issues for each of them before they could arrive. You can watch all three in the players below, and be sure to sound off in the comments with your favorite.

2018's Bumblebee, a soft-reboot of the Transformers series, holds the highest rating of the Transformers film franchise on Rotten Tomatoes but failed to reignite the fire for the film series bringing in $468 million worldwide. That may still seem like a lot but it's the lowest in the series by almost $150 million.

The series could undergo another reboot as Paramount Pictures reportedly have two separate Transformers movies in active development — one that is reportedly based upon Beast Wars, the computer-animated Transformers series that ran for three seasons in the late 90s; and one that is a continuation of Bumblebee. Netflix is also moving forward with a new CG animated Transformers film trilogy.

RoboCop also failed to reignite the box office with his own reboot as the 2014 film starring Joel Kinnaman brought in $242.7 million at the worldwide box office off a reported budget of over $100 million.

In the time sense a sequel to the original 1987 RoboCop has been in developing, ignoring the events of the film's two sequels. District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was attached to the project at one point but now Little Monsters filmmaker Abe Forsythe will seemingly step behind the camera for the film.

In case you're sensing a pattern here, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were also rebooted in the past decade with a 2014 live-action feature film starring Megan Fox and Will Arnett. That film brought in $485 million worldwide and spawned a sequel with 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

In the time since then there are multiple Turtles-theme projects lined up as Paramount is reportedly developing a new reboot as Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman previously told ComicBook.com. In addition, an animated film based on the property is in the works at Netflix and a comic book crossover between the Turtles and the Power Rangers is ongoing.

