Nickelodeon Postpones Kids Choice Awards Due to Coronavirus Fears

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is the latest major event to be affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to Deadline, the annual ceremony, which was expected to be held on Sunday, March 22nd, will now be postponed for the foreseeable future. In a statement, Nickelodeon confirmed, “The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

This year's proceedings were expected to be held at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, and hosted by rapper and actor Chance the Rapper. Top nominees for the ceremony include Avengers: Endgame, Taylor Swift, and Frozen 2.

This is just the latest scheduled television event that is being impacted by the coronavirus in this week alone, as multiple late-night shows have elected to tape without an audience. Both the GLAAD Awards and the Paley Center's PaleyFest panels have also been postponed, and production was recently shut down on The CW's Riverdale, after one of the show's cast and crew members came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus. The disease has also led to the closure of a litany of public events and conferences, including Emerald City Comic Con, SXSW, and E3. Multiple movies have also been delayed due to the virus, including No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

What do you think of the Kids' Choice Awards being delayed due to the coronavirus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.