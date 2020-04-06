New Streaming Service Quibi Has Just Launched With Bite-Sized Shows

Originally supposed to launch April 6th, Quibi officially rolled out its mobile app a few hours early. That means that yes, as of this writing, the latest streaming platform to join the ever-expanding world of streaming entertainment. At launch, the platform has at least 24 different programming options available from Chance the Rapper's Punk'd reboot to standard sitcoms like Will Forte's Flipped and the unscripted Murder House Flip.

In comparison to its counterparts like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, Quibi content is created on a micro-level with no single episode lasting any longer than ten minutes. After a quick walk-through, it appears a lot of the content clocks in around seven minutes in length and a lot of the shows already on the service tend to have three episodes already available.

Quibi boss Meg Whitman previously touted the service as a revolutionary platform in a world bogged down with digital content. “What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify, ” Whitman previously said of the service in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “We’re not Facebook Watch . We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all ... but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those.”

