Paramount+ Now Only $0.99 to Celebrate Release of New Dexter Show

Paramount+ is offering one heck of a deal in celebration of the imminent release of Dexter: Resurrection. There are so many subscription services out there and they can really add up in price. Sometimes you just want to subscribe for a single show, but that can still cost you $15 or more a month until the show ends, assuming it’s not a show that releases everything on day one. If you’re someone who recently watched Dexter on Netflix and are interested in making the jump over to Paramount+ to watch Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Original Sin, and of course, the all-new sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection, there’s a great deal for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get two months of Paramount+ for just 99 cents per month. This is a great deal as Dexter: Resurrection will run for about nine weeks starting on July 11th, which means if you’re looking forward to the new show and are subscribing to Paramount+ just to watch it, the bulk of your subscription will be covered for $2. Although you can use this discount on both Paramount+ tiers, Dexter: Resurrection will only be available through the Paramount+ Premium tier, so make sure to use it for that tier. This offer ends on Sunday, July 13th which means you’ll want to act fast if you’re planning to watch the show week to week. You can click here to sign up.

Play video

This is a great deal and one that you’ll want to take advantage of, especially because there are a bunch of other great shows on Paramount+. Unlike some other cheap subscription offers, this isn’t limited to new subscribers. If you’ve subscribed to Paramount+ before, you might be eligible for this deal. I haven’t been a Paramount+ subscriber for over a year and it worked for me, but if you’re currently subscribed, you may be out of luck. You mileage may vary depending on when you were last subscribed.

Every single episode of the Dexter franchise is available on Paramount+, so you can use this deal to rewatch favorite episodes, catch up on sequels and prequels you might have missed, and of course, enjoy the new show. Dexter: Resurrection picks up about ten weeks after Dexter: New Blood and will see Dexter Morgan recovering from his near-fatal gunshot wound at the end of the previous show. With a new lease on life, he will follow his estranged son to New York City to reconnect with him while also dealing with a whole host of new threats in the Big Apple.

Dexter: Resurrection has been designed for multiple seasons, but it will likely depend on the performance of the first season. Michael C. Hall and the creative team around the show seem committed to keep bringing more Dexter to Paramount+ so long as there is an appetite for it.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on July 11th with a special two episode premiere.