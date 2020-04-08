Disney+ Developing Female-Led Doogie Howser Reboot

✖

It looks like Disney+ is going all-in on the idea of rebooting nostalgic properties for a new generation. The streaming service is already in the process of bringing The Mighty Ducks, Turner and Hooch, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids back to the screen, and now it has its sights set on the popular Neil Patrick Harris sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. Disney+ is developing a new, modern series about the child doctor, this time with a female lead.

The new version of the series is called Doogie Kealoha, M.D. (working title) and it will act as a reboot of the original NPH vehicle. Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother alum Kourtney Kang is developing the project for Disney and 20th Century TV.

The lead character in this reboot is a 16-year-old girl who lives in Hawaii and works as a doctor. Half Asian and half white, the character's ethnicity reflects Kang's Hawaiian-born background. At this time, there is no information regarding casting, production or potential release dates.

Doogie Howser aired on ABC for four seasons from 1989 to 1993, consisting of 97 episodes overall. The series featured Harris as a teenage genius who worked as a licensed physician while also trying to navigate the difficulties of growing up. Doogie Howser helped launch the career of Harris, who went on to lead How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons.

Kang is executive producing Doogie Kealoha with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. Also serving as executive producers are Danya Bochco and Jess Bochco, the wife and son of Doogie Howser's late creator Steven Bochco.

In addition to her work on Fresh Off the Boat, Kang worked alongside Harris for all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, beginning as a staff writer and eventually becoming an executive producer.

