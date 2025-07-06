Netflix Users Divided Over New 2025 TV Show Being Cancelled After One Season

Netflix users are divided after a new 2025 TV show that debuted back in March was cancelled after just one season, despite decent streaming engagement and despite relative critical acclaim. That said, it appears neither was strong enough to justify a second season. For some Netflix subscribers, this isn’t that surprising, however, there are also many Netflix subscribers very disappointed that Netflix has cancelled yet another TV show after a single season.

The show in question is The Residence, which was cancelled earlier this week. If you look at its scores on Rotten Tomatoes — 85 with critics and 78 with the audience — you’d think The Residence had a decent shot of getting a second season ordered. But it is not going to, and some subscribers to the streaming service are not happy about it.

“Why the hell do they cancel the really good shows and renew the crappy ones for like 20 seasons,” writes one Netflix subscriber about the cancellation. Another unhappy Netflix subscriber adds: “Ah, Netflix and its amazing instinct to cancel decent shows. I liked this one. I would have tried out a second season.”

In the same thread though, there is some pushback that this was somehow a completely unjustified cancellation. As evident by its far from perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix TV show did not resonate with everyone. More than this though, some subscribers argue it doesn’t lend itself to another season.

“I wasn’t a fan, couldn’t get past like 3 episodes. By all accounts, this was something I should have liked,” adds one Netflix subscriber. Another adds: “I enjoyed it but it was kinda a one season type of show. Wouldn’t make much sense to have a second season since it’s about a murder at one White House dinner.”

Whether The Residence Season 2 is a good idea or not, Netflix subscribers can wonder but they are never going to get any answers unless it is picked up by another streaming service. For a variety of reasons though, this is very unlikely. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Was this the right call from Netflix or another example of it cancelling a promising show after just one season?

