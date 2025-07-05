Rogue One Director Reveals The Andor Character He Wishes He Could Have Included

3 years after it debuted, Star Wars‘ best show, Andor, is done, and while creator Tony Gilroy has been firm that there won’t be another season, it’s still interesting to think of the future beyond its end. Gilroy, of course, came on board of the excellent Rogue One to offer a steadying hand late in production. Given how accomplished his stewardship of its prequel went on to be, it’s easy to forget that he inherited someone else’s story and characters. But what if Gilroy had a blank slate? Would he have done anything differently? We’ve just got an answer to that, thanks to Empire magazine‘s latest issue.

Gilroy spoke to the veteran British magazine about the aftermath of Andor and its incredible reception. And asked whether there were any of his original characters that he would like to bring into the fray if he had carte blanche on Rogue One: “I’d want [Faye Marsay’s] Vel there for sure. My God, think of Vel’s take on [Rogue One protagonist] Jyn Erso! I’m sure she’d have some very choice things to say about her. Jyn would light up all of Vel’s irritation.”

Definitely an intriguing prospect, though Gilroy actively avoided testing out his theory by refusing to bring Jyn in for an Andor cameo (which he said would have been disrespectful). Still, the question of what Vel would have done after Andor‘s events, and her role in the Rebellion leaves open an equally intriguing question that we’ll sadly never get an answer to.

Could There Be More Andor?

Gilroy previously explained to Variety why he scrapped the original extended peasons plan: “You just couldn’t possibly physically make five years of the show. I mean, Diego would be, like, 65. I’d be in a nursing home. We were panicked. We can’t sign on to this forever.” That self-preservation obviously makes sense, even if it’s a shame for Star Wars fans, but ignoring the eternal urge to expand familiar IPs would obviously be foolish. So how does Gilroy feel now about the chances of another series between Andor and Rogue One?

Again, he’s definitive: “We have no more potential. It’s all out there. There’s nothing that we know that you don’t know.” So that’s that: the age of Andor is over. And unless Gilroy changes his mind about any future association with the Star Wars brand, we’re unlikely to see his name above the door of any project in the galaxy far, far away.

All episodes of Andor are available to stream on Disney+ now.