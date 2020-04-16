Are They Singing Live in Disney Family Singalong? Probably Not

ABC and Disney are collaborating on a brand new special that will showcase many talented voices singing iconic songs from the Disney library, with stars such as Auli'i Cravalho, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Demi Lovato, and the cast of High School Musica participating in the Disney Family Singalong event. The show is being filmed safely from the homes of the participants as everyone practices safe social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic and is being put together as an effort to give families something new to watch while they stay indoors. But unlike other Disney musical specials, this one will not be live.

Vanessa Hudgens, who will be performing "We're All In This Together" alongside her High School Musical co-stars (sans Zac Efron), recently posted videos of preparation on her Instagram page which indicates a few different cuts were made, requiring a lot of post-production work to bring it all together.

This makes sense considering the difficulties of live-streaming a conference call on services such as Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime. As many people who have relied on these calls can likely attest, the service is not exactly reliable and can be spotty with multiple people involved.

The exact logistics of doing a live video chat for television are difficult enough, and trying to organize a live musical number would only exacerbate the situation.

Check out the full list of musical performances that will be airing on the Disney Family Singalong on April 16th on ABC:

A vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella) by Demi Lovato and Josh Groban

"A Spoonful of Sugar" (Mary Poppins) by Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" (Beauty and the Beast) by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King) by Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas) by Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" (Frozen) by Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" (Aladdin) by James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Aladdin

"Gaston" (Beauty and the Beast) by Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana) by Auli'i Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm in Love" (Hercules) by Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" (The Jungle Book) by Darren Criss

"I'lll Make a Man Out of You" (Mulan) by Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" by John Stamos

"Let it Go" (Frozen) by Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessecities" (The Jungle Book) by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Anne Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

"Were All in This Together" (High School Musical) by Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and other Disney Channel Original Movie Cast Members

"Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid) by Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story) by Josh Groban

