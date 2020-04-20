Katherine McNamara Offers Update on Green Arrow and the Canaries - Talking Shop

✖

It's been almost four months since fans of The CW's Arrow got a glimpse of Star City's future with Oliver and Felicity's daughter, Mia Smoak-Queen serving as hero in the backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries. Since that time, fans have been eager to find out what's next for Mia and even more eager to find out if the Arrowverse spinoff series will be picked up by the network. But it's not just fans waiting to find out if there will be more adventures for the new Green Arrow. Katherine McNamara told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that she's also waiting to hear.

Speaking with Davis as part of our Talking Shop interview series, McNamara said that while she's recently asked about the status of Green Arrow and the Canaries, the current state of the world has left a lot of things up in the air.

"I have no idea," McNamara said. "I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that's going on everything has kind of changed. Upfronts have been cancelled, nobody knows what's going on. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made."

That May mark is one that Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim had previously given fans who asked him on social media when word on the series would come down. Why May? May is typically when The CW holds its upfronts and it's generally at that time that more details about the network's programming comes to light. However, McNamara notes that because of the coronavirus pandemic upfronts aren't happening this May as usual. While that me certainly mean a delay in finding out more about Green Arrow and the Canaries, it's still possible that an announcement will come at some point during the month. That said, a lot of things are very much up in the air with the entertainment industry largely shut down, so everything is very much wait and see.

Still, McNamara would love to have the chance to play Mia again.

"You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia," she said. "I'd love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I'd love to wear it again, but we'll see. Time will tell."

The final season of Arrow, including episode "Green Arrow and the Canaries," is now streaming on Netflix.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.