Marc Guggenheim Shares Update on Green Arrow and the Canaries

It's been over a month since fans got their first look at the post-"Crisis" future of the Arrowverse with the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot episode of Arrow, and while the episode left fans wanting more adventures of Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), there hasn't been much news about the fate of the potential spinoff. Now, Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim is letting fans know they will have to wait a bit longer to find out the fate of the series.

Monday on Twitter, Guggenheim answered a fan's question about any word on the potential series and while the answer wasn't a definitive "yes" or definitive "no" as to the series' fate, he did give a timeline for when fans will know for sure: May.

We’ll hear something in May. 🤞 https://t.co/bE1ls26UJ9 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) March 2, 2020

"We'll hear something in May," he wrote, adding the "fingers crossed" emoji.

Why May? May is typically when The CW holds its upfronts and it's at that time more details about the network's programming comes to light. As of now, we already know quite a bit about The CW's upcoming lineup as the network renewed nearly its entire current roster back in January as well as announced that another Arrowverse spinoff, Superman & Lois, had been given a series order.

"These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for the next season," network president Mark Pedowitz explained at the time. "We've been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full-stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

That said, the wait for news on Green Arrow and the Canaries isn't necessarily a negative thing. The "Green Arrow and the Canaries" episode of Arrow drew the second-highest ratings of the season (behind "Crisis on Infinite Earths") which goes in the spinoff's favor. On top of that, The CW has a number of new projects in the works including a The Lost Boys pilot, a female-driven Kung Fu reboot, and an untitled prequel to The 100 among several others that haven't yet had much news about their fates, either.

For now, fans will just have to try to patiently wait to see what happens next for Green Arrow and the Canaries. At least May isn't too far away.

The final season of Arrow, including the "Green Arrow and the Canaries" backdoor pilot episode, is now streaming on Netflix.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.