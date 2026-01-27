14 Years Ago Today, a Fan-Favorite Spy Show Finally Gave Nerds the Spotlight (And We’re Still Waiting on the Sequel Movie)

It has been 14 years since one of the most beloved fan-favorite spy shows aired its final episode and went off the air. There have been lots of spy shows on TV, from dramas like The Americans and Homeland to more recent favorites like Apple TV’s Slow Horses and even the spinoff series, Jack Ryan, on Prime Video. However, there was another spy series that was very different from anything that came before because it took the stance of turning a nerd into a super-spy, and what resulted was magic. After five seasons, it all ended, but there is still a chance that Chuck could be back for a sequel movie.

On January 27, 2012, Chuck ended its five-season run, but what is next for the nerdy super-spy?

Chuck Ended Its Run 14 Years Ago

Chuck started its run in September 2007, and it was like no other spy television series. Zachary Levi stars as Chuck Bartowski, a man in his 20s who works at a computer-electronics chain store in California similar to a Best Buy. He is a very smart computer service expert, but is unmotivated to do anything bigger than what he is doing. However, everything changes when his former college roommate and CIA agent, Bryce Larkin (Matthew Bomar), steals the merged database from the NSA and CIA and destroys the computer storing it.

In a bit of a sci-fi twist, when Chuck opens an email from Bryce, the sole copy is subliminally embedded in Chuck’s brain. Chuck ends up recruited by the NSA (with Adam Baldwin’s John Casey) and CIA (with Yvonne Strahovski’s Sarah Walker) to work with them using all the information now programmed in his brain to help stop assassins and terrorists. Sarah poses as Chuck’s new girlfriend, and Casey gets a job working with Chuck to keep an eye on him.

The biggest lure to the series is that Chuck isn’t a super spy like others in movies and TV shows. He is a nerd who works at a low-risk job in a computer store and has no desire to really achieve anything more than that. Viewers could see themselves in Chuck, which is what really makes this such a relatable series, where anyone, from a computer nerd to a regular guy, could see themselves as the star of the show.

Throughout the series, the cast was phenomenal. In recurring roles, no less than Tony Todd (Candyman), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy), Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Kristin Kreuk (Smallville), Steve Austin (WWE), Linda Hamilton (Terminator), Timothy Dalton (James Bond), Carrie-Anne Moss (Matrix), appeared on the series.

Can Chuck Ever Get a Sequel Movie?

The final episode of Chuck aired on January 27, 2012, in an episode called “Chuck Versus the Goodbye.” This actually aired the same night as the penultimate episode, “Chuck Versus Sarah,” as a two-hour special. In this episode, he has to bring in all his friends, family, and some unexpected allies to help him stop Nicholas Quinn (Angus Macfadyen) from destroying everything in his life. They succeed, and in the end, Sarah, Chuck, and Casey all go their separate ways until Chuck finally gives in to his heart and finds Sarah to reconnect with her once again.

The episode also ended with Chuck, Casey, and Sarah being told they are always welcome to help save the world again in the future if they want to. In recent interviews, Zachary Levi has said that they have been in discussions with Warner Bros. about a movie sequel to the series, with the team reuniting for another mission. The show’s creators are also onboard, but nothing has been done to this point. Levi has claimed he has been slightly blacklisted in Hollywood recently, so the idea that it could return is doubtful, but for fans of Chuck, it would be a great experience if it got the opportunity.

