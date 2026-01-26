Fallout Fans Get Major Surprise From Prime Video as Season 2 Finale Nears

Fallout is nearing the end of its second season on Prime Video. The series is based on the video game franchise and takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, taking place two centuries after the Great War of 2077. Society collapsed after a nuclear war, and the survivors now fight for their survival. Survivors mostly live in vaults, where they were unaware they were part of an experiment by a corporation that actually launched the nuclear attacks to force the world to this spot. The series starts when one young woman leaves her vault to find her father and learns the truth about the world she lives in.

After the first season of Fallout was dropped in one batch for people to binge and then forget about, Prime Video wanted the second season to be more memorable. As a result, Fallout scheduled weekly releases in an attempt to get people talking about the episodes each week. While there are still people who prefer binge-watching it all on Day 1, the new release has made the experience better. However, the schedule has been terrible. That is all changing with the final two episodes of Season 2, where Fallout announced it would release at 6 p.m. PT.

The message read: “Good morning, Vault Dwellers! Due to strong participation and interest, we have amended the start times for the remaining Season Two presentations. Episode Seven will now begin Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PT, and Episode Eight will now begin Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. PT. Your punctuality is appreciated!”

Before this, Prime Video released the first episode of Fallout Season 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 16. However, after this, the following episodes were all released at 3 p.m. ET (midnight PT). This means that viewers had to stay up really late to watch them, or they had to watch them when they found time the next day. This allowed a lot of spoilers to leak for people not willing to stay up and watch it after midnight each night.

Fallout’s Changes Offer a Better Experience As Season 2 Ends

By moving the Fallout release time back to 9 p.m. EST for the last two episodes, people can finally watch it together, which remains the best way to view an ongoing series. No one has to stay up after midnight and watch it, while everyone else has to avoid spoilers until sometime the next day. This means that people in the PT zone can watch it at 6 p.m., while those in the ET zone will get it at 9 p.m.

For people who love to chat on social media while the episode is airing, this is perfect and should offer up a lot more conversation for these final two Season 2 airings than anything since the premiere of this season. If anything, it offers a more communal experience, which dropping episodes all at once completely takes away from these genre shows.

The final Fallout Season 2 episodes will follow the most recent one, where Ghoul (Walton Goggins) found himself impaled on a spike. Luckily, a Super Mutant (Ron Perlman) saved him, which finally brought the narrator to the Prime Video series. Lucy (Ella Purnell) also found her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), but he is up to no good. Fallout has been renewed for Season 3, so these episodes will reveal how that season will start out.

