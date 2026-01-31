21 Years Ago, King of the Hill Gave Dale His Most Shocking Episode Ever (And It Still Holds Up in 2026)

King of the Hill gave Dale Gribble his most shocking episode ever 21 years ago this week, and it still holds up surprisingly better than ever in 2026. King of the Hill has been one of the strongest animated sitcoms ever released even after all these years because of its grounded take on the world. While its characters are inherently wacky and animated like other sitcoms of its kind, Hank Hill and the others have always felt like real people. Even those on the fringes of society like Dale, who had a new conspiracy basically every episode.

Dale was introduced to King of the Hill as one of Hank’s closest friends who was always quick to mention that things aren’t what they seemed. He was not trusting of the government, or any kind of organization really, but that was shaken up when he started to see the potential “truth” behind one of his conspiracies. 21 years ago, on January 30, 2005, “Dale to the Chief” ended up being one of the most shocking episodes for Dale ever that really strikes true today.

King of the Hill Shocked Dale With “Dale to the Chief”

Releasing during Season 9 of King of the Hill, “Dale to the Chief” began as quietly as the other episodes do. Hank’s waiting on his new driver’s license to arrive, and Dale has a new conspiracy to reveal about the government selling kidneys on pizza. That evening Dale decides to read The Warren Report (which details the assassination of President John F. Kennedy), and with Joseph asking him for more information and clarification about it, Dale continues to work through the report to figure out that the United States government told the true story of the assassination.

This shakes Dale to the point where he starts to lose faith in all of his conspiracies because he believes the government has been telling the truth the whole time, and ends up swinging in the other extreme direction. When he’s saved by a police officer, Dale then becomes an Ultra-American type of person that pushes his love of America on the rest of the neighborhood. It goes as far as painting a flag on Hank’s roof, and then calling the government on Hank when he washes it off the roof after. It’s Dale’s entire personality flipped in the other direction.

This all is taken further when Hank gets labeled as “Female” on his driver’s license, and Hank gets Dale to realize that the government can make mistakes. This helps Dale to realize that it’s possible that all of his conspiracies are still possible, and he uses his newfound knowledge of the American government and processes to help Hank get his license fixed. But this is also one of those King of the Hill episodes that ended up being very prescient about what would be the future state of the world.

King of the Hill Still Has Its Finger on America’s Pulse

One of the reasons why King of the Hill fans love the animated series so much after all this time (and why the revival was such a success) is that it’s usually right with its commentary about society. Dale was a perfect example of the kind of extreme people that live on the fringes of society, and his personality was flipped to then reflect the Ultra-American attitude of the early 2000s (complete with some reporting on their neighbors’ activity). But this was also offset by Hank’s role in it all as the whole time he’s caught within bureaucracy.

His major complaint during the episode is that he can’t get his driver’s license to reflect his gender, and doing so ends up being a complicated process that he’s trapped in. Completely wrapped up in red tape, it takes Dale’s extreme measures to get Hank’s license changed (and with it revealed that it was an easy process to do all along). It’s a reflection of both kinds of ideas that the United States government is the same regardless if you “love it or leave it” like Dale’s shirt says through the episode.

Even with everything it said about the United States government and what it says about those who take their love of it too far, “Dale to the Chief” is about Dale’s connection with Hank. It’s about how Hank navigates his friendship with Dale despite how far he takes things every time, and how Dale’s beliefs get him into trouble. Hank once again has to help him snap out of it, and thankfully this version of Dale really only sticks around for this one episode before he returns to his sense of normalcy.

