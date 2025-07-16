King of the Hill Revival Reveals Dale’s First Big Conspiracy

King of the Hill is coming back for a brand new series fifteen years after the original show came to an end, and the new Hulu revival is already setting up for Dale Gribble’s first big conspiracy of the modern era. One of the main draws of the original King of the Hill series was seeing Hank friends with Dale, a man who had a lot of distrust for not only the United States government but also tons of other conspiracies that seemed to pop up out of nowhere. That’s naturally going to continue for the new revival of the show as well.

King of the Hill has dropped a new trailer ahead of Season 14’s premiere with Hulu this Summer, and with it has already set the stage for Dale’s first big conspiracy in the series. Hilariously, it seems to be focused entirely on soccer and how it’s taking over Arlen. Because not only is Hank taking up as a surprising job as a soccer coach, but Dale kidnaps him and likely thinks it’s all part of a much grander plan of something strange going on.

Dale’s Got a Problem With Soccer

The original King of the Hill series made a major point of showcasing Hank and the others’ distaste of soccer in episodes like Season 3’s “Three Coaches and a Bobby.” But for some reason, Hank seems to be taking up being a soccer coach in one of the new season’s episodes. It’s also where the voiceover in the newest trailer has Hank explain that he’s going to need to find ways to spend his time now that he’s retired, and this new job is likely just a result of this. Hank always had an issue with occupying himself outside of work, and soccer really is a year round sport.

But as Dale can be heard in the new trailer (likely through his new voice actor, Toby Huss), he’s anxious over the fact that soccer has spread throughout the town. At some point it leads to him kidnapping Hank and trying to figure out what’s going on. Knowing how Dale feels about things in the past, he likely believes Hank has either been replaced with some kind of otherworldly alien or is a sleeper agent for the government (as teased by the board in his basement during the kidnapping scene).

King of the Hill Revival Will Introduce New Dale Voice Actor

King of the Hill’s new revival will feature a little bit of Dale’s original voice actor, Johnny Hardwick, as the voice star was able to record a bit for the series before his death. Series co-creator Mike Judge confirmed that Hardwick will be featured in six episodes of the new season when it premieres with Hulu, but then the future episodes will instead feature Toby Huss behind the character instead. Huss was not only a close friend of Hardwick’s, but has a ton of experience with the original series with characters like Cotton and Kahn.

As for taking over for role, Huss opened up about it during the ATX TV Festival earlier this year, “Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow.” Huss stated. “I’m not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I’m trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him and that’s a credit to Johnny. So all I’m trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny and it’s so sad that he’s not here.”