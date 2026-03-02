30 Years On, This Cancelled Sci-Fi Series Is a Perfect Cult Gem (& We’re Still Waiting for the Remake)

It’s not entirely unfounded to see the words “William Shatner” and “masterpiece” in the same sentence. He was, after all, one of the most beloved Star Trek characters of all time. So you know that the accolades have been thrown around plenty. But did you know that Shatner also ghostwrote a series of books that then became a television series, which was also marketed as yet another sci-fi masterpiece? If you didn’t, you’re not alone. But tons of fans are still waiting for a remake that could give this series the love it deserved and never got, given when it was released and the budget and effects constraints.

TekWars, originally written by William Shatner and then starring him when the series was picked up for a television run, debuted in 1994. The story was set in 2044 and centered around a man named Jake Cardigan, an ex-convict and former policeman who now spends his days hunting down traffickers and drug dealers who peddle an addictive virtual reality narcotic called Tek. The series starred Greg Evigan as main character Jake Cardigan, Natalie Redford as Nika, and Shatner himself as Walter H. Bascom.

TekWars Had Something Special

While there were a whole slew of books and a handful of made-for-TV movies (watch those before you start the series), only one season of TekWars was ever made—much to fans’ disappointment. For an idea that seems totally reminiscent of franchises like The Matrix, Johnny Mnemonic, or the Cyberpunk game (apparently, Keanu Reeves invented the genre), there was something very unique to TrekWars, which had audiences calling it an “under-the-radar gem.” One fan said, “This show is oddly prescient, though. Something about the video phone interfaces feels very current, and the theme of technological addiction was so far ahead of its time that it probably helped get the show axed. The cyberprep (this is not cyberpunk in the strictest sense of the term, the genre having developed beyond its punk roots by the time TekWar aired) world is an interesting place with interesting people. I wish this had been Cyberpunk 2077‘s DLC instead of Phantom Liberty.”

It’s one of those series that was entirely ahead of its time. And there’s never been a better time to revive and polish it than during the current sci-fi renaissance, leaning into the wildly varied, beautiful special effects developed since the early 90s to give it new life and usher in a new generation of fans.

What Would a Reboot Entail?

It’s one of those shows where all of the ideas were there, and that had great bones, held back only by the time it was made. And while dystopian sci-fi could absolutely flourish in the 90s (Star Trek, Stargate, Farscape), TekWar would certainly benefit from today’s special effects, adding an element of grit that the original lacked. “I like the look of the cyberpunk world. Personally, I always prefer the nit and gritty look in cyberpunk worlds, but I don’t mind the clean look in this show because it helps make it unique. It feels like a place that is livable, and I honestly wouldn’t mind moving into. It’s a techno-savvy world, but it feels like in this world most have actually put it to good use, actually bettering society and not always for selfish purposes, which unfortunately most have done with new technology on the line,” said one fan.

It’s a series that feels timely, and given its focus on escapism and tech taking over our brains to deliver it, there would be no shortage of an interested audience. The promise of multiple seasons would smooth out the continuity issues present in the series first attempt, allowing for a less bumpy experience that could tell a full story, flesh out characters, and drive long-running narratives and character arcs. TekWar blurred the line between fantasy and reality, bringing to life tropes and ideas that went on to make other series, games, and movies massively popular—meaning there’s no reason it wouldn’t perform just as well if it were brought back for a second chance.

Would you be interested in a reboot of TekWar?