One of the Best ‘80s Movies Returns To Streaming (But Not For Long)

There was no better time to be a movie lover than the ‘80s. The decade delivered the ultimate movie lineup with films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Empire Strikes Back, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Fans looking for a nostalgic throwback can now stream one of the best movies of the ‘80s after it returned to streaming in March, but time is already running out to watch it.

The defining ‘80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High is finally back on streaming after a brief period of complete unavailability, but it won’t be for long. Amy Heckerling’s iconic 1982 coming-of-age comedy based on Cameron Crowe’s 1981 book started streaming on Peacock on March 1st but is slated to leave the platform on March 31st. For those unfamiliar with the film, or those who need a refresher, the beloved movie stars Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Brian Backer, and Robert Romanus as a group of Southern California high school students navigating the challenges of adolescence, from sex, drugs, working, and relationships, over the course of one school year.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Is a Quintessential ‘80s Movie That Still Holds Up

When it comes to ‘80s movies, Fast Times at Ridgemont High is a defining classic of the decade and really one of the best and most influential teen movies ever made. The movie pulled back the curtain on the true, often messy, and R-rated reality of teenage life and culture in a way that the more sanitized teen films of previous decades hadn’t done. That authentic, unfiltered portrayal that didn’t shy away from tackling heavy, realistic topics like sexuality, heartbreak, and personal growth cemented its status as a groundbreaking, iconic coming-of-age story that is extremely relatable. But the film balanced those heavy, realistic topics with a lighthearted, comedic tone.

The movie’s realistic portrayal of teenage life is perfectly anchored by iconic, quotable characters, such as Penn’s stoner-surfer Jeff Spicoli and his iconic “tasty waves” line and Cates’ Linda Barrett and her iconic dream-sequence pool scene. Paired with a stellar soundtrack featuring songs like “Somebody’s Baby” by Jackson Browne, “Moving in Stereo” by The Cars, and “Speeding” by The Go-Go’s, Fast Times at Ridgemont High was bound to be a cultural hit, and the film remains an essential ‘80s time capsule that is still just as fun today. In terms of ratings, Fast Times at Ridgemont High holds a “Certified Fresh” 78% critics score and 80% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to Stream Fast Times at Ridgemont High After It Leaves Peacock?

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is one of several movies now available on Peacock following a wave of arrivals on March 1st. The movie joined the platform alongside other titles such as Beekeeper, The Big Lebowski, The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2, Fight Club, John Wick: Chapter 4, Legally Blonde, the Madagascar movies, and Schindler’s List, among numerous others.

