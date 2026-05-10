7 Years Ago, Netflix Debuted an Amazing New Mystery Series (And the Frustrating Cliffhanger Still Haunts Us)

Seven years ago, in 2019, a series premiered that had everything it needed to become that addictive kind of show for anyone who loves thrillers, sci-fi, and drama all mixed together. Not only because of its premise, but also because the episode structure was designed to make it impossible to stop watching and save it for later. But what really hooked audiences back then was the feeling that the story was heading toward something much deeper, with layers. For an entire season, a massive mystery hovered over everything, and by the season finale, the show strongly suggested there was still so much more to reveal in a continuation. It was the perfect cliffhanger after watching the beginning of such a tense and intriguing story. But then came what everyone has learned to expect from Netflix: cancellation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was also a show that stood out from most others, because it had an idea that was really worth exploring — especially when you consider its target audience. It was easy for younger viewers to relate to it and imagine themselves in that kind of situation, and at the same time, it kept dropping clues, building tension, throwing everything into chaos, and doing it all with surprising maturity. In other words, you could watch it purely as an entertaining mystery, but it also made you think about fear, ego, power, and the thin line between morality and survival. The ambition behind this project was huge.

The Society Is One of the Best Series Netflix Has Ever Produced

image courtesy of netflix

With a completely absurd premise (but in the best possible way), The Society follows a group of teenagers who return from a school trip and discover their town is completely empty: no parents, no teachers, no police, no adults at all. Just them. And the worst part? They can’t leave. The roads don’t lead anywhere, there’s no cell service, and it feels like the entire world around them has simply vanished. Right away, it’s clear we’re dealing with some kind of supernatural mystery, but the show is actually about more than that. It’s a study of forced coexistence, showing what human beings are capable of when there are no rules or laws (and when those humans are teenagers). Decisions start being made, the characters try to reach agreements, but it’s obvious that living in a society isn’t as simple as it sounds, right?

But one of the smartest things the story does, and what really helps everything move forward, is the mystery surrounding the town itself. The show doesn’t rush to explain anything, because at the beginning, not knowing about the disappearance is exactly what allows the audience to watch how people react when the adult world doesn’t exist overnight. And it doesn’t take long to realize this is not going to turn into some kind of paradise. The Society is basically a social cold war, since without authority, everything becomes negotiation. And when everything becomes negotiation, what’s moral and what isn’t turns into a pretty flexible detail.

Allie (Kathryn Newton) is basically the closest thing the story has to a main character since she carries a big part of the story, but one of the show’s biggest strengths is that it never tries to make her perfect. Allie becomes a leader, but she’s not the inspiring, flawless type of leader you’d expect from a plot like this. It would’ve been easy to write her as the “too good, too correct” protagonist, but instead she makes wrong choices, contradicts herself, breaks down, and always looks like she’s improvising — and that’s exactly what any real person would do in that situation. The series doesn’t try to sell the fantasy that a group of teenagers could build a stable system without trauma, mistakes, or even blood on their hands. That’s why it works.

image courtesy of netflix

The Society might look like a teen show on paper, but if you actually watch it, you’ll realize how bold it is in being intentionally bitter. The whole point is to show that social order isn’t born out of agreement, but out of necessity. That democracy, when surrounded by things like fear and hunger, can turn into authoritarianism way faster than anyone expects; and that people, even when young, end up reproducing the same ugly habits as adults: elitism, discrimination, influence games, and alliances built entirely out of self-interest. Because of that, the show also revolves around several arcs, and no one really feels like a supporting character. So there are class conflicts, religious debates, secrets coming out at the worst possible moments, and even themes like motherhood and responsibility showing up in a world where no one should be dealing with any of that.

But the real charm is that the series knows from the start how to turn all of that chaos into entertainment. As the episodes go on, things get worse and worse consistently — it’s not chaos just for shock value, it makes sense since it grows out of the characters’ choices. When you trap a group of people in an isolated environment with no rules, collapse is inevitable, and it happens because everyone is scared, and fear always leads to bad decisions. So at that point, literally anything could happen in that story.

Why Was The Society Canceled?

image courtesy of netflix

Everyone knows Netflix has mastered the art of canceling its own shows at the worst moment. But this one had an insanely strong potential to grow, both in audience and in storytelling. There’s no way to know if it would’ve reached massive levels like Stranger Things, Squid Game, or Wednesday, but it definitely had a real shot. The most frustrating part is knowing it ended on such a brutal cliffhanger that fans are still imagining a thousand different possibilities for what could’ve happened next. It wasn’t an open ending, but a hard cut right in the middle of a story that had way more to offer.

In the season finale, The Society sets up an entirely new scenario, completely shifts the power balance, and leaves its most important characters in dangerous situations. And on top of all that, it throws even more questions at the central mystery, as if the show was finally ready to start revealing what was really going on. So, of course, the audience was furious.

But in this case, the cancellation story is a little different from the usual Netflix pattern. The platform actually renewed the show for a second season, not long after its release. But then the pandemic hit, and everything fell apart. The COVID-19 period affected the production side of things (because, in terms of story, the scripts were already written), so all the series became more expensive, protocols changed, and the logistics got way more complicated. But fans still remember and talk about the show to this day, especially because The Society wasn’t the only production impacted, and some other titles that were affected still managed to push through afterward (The Witcher and Peaky Blinders are two good examples).

image courtesy of netflix

Which is what makes people wonder: yes, the pandemic made things harder, but it may have also become an excuse for Netflix not to continue the show. And of course, other factors also come into play, like how difficult it would be to reunite a large cast that has moved on to other projects, and Netflix’s overall strategy of prioritizing newer content or productions with bigger guaranteed viewership numbers. And if they wanted to move forward with Season 2 today, they’d need a solid plan, since so much time has passed. Creator Christopher Keyser has already expressed interest in continuing it, confirming that there have been conversations about ways to make it happen. But for now, nothing is official.

Sadly, Netflix abandoned one of its most promising series while it was still halfway through its story. And this wasn’t just any show: it was both accessible and smart at the same time. It was easy to binge, but it also left you thinking. It had social commentary, but it never felt preachy or like it was trying to teach a moral lesson. And most importantly, it managed to have tension without relying on special effects or action sequences, because the suspense came from the characters themselves — and that’s always more interesting, because it’s unpredictable. With The Society, the platform had pure gold in its hands and didn’t even realize it.

Have you watched The Society? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!