7 Great Netflix Mystery Shows to Binge Right Now

Sometimes all we need is a compelling mystery to get us to settle in and relax. A well-crafted mystery has a way of making the time fly by, and that’s before any surprising twists or turns appear. Likewise, there’s something so satisfying about spotting that one critical detail before the main character does; solving the mystery alongside our favorite characters. When it comes to Netflix, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of compelling mystery series worth diving into. That can make it a touch overwhelming to choose your next view. Those looking for a fun yet delightful challenge should consider adding these seven series to their watch list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mysteries come in all shapes and sizes, from a classic murder mystery to disappearances, family secrets, and more. Then there are the mysteries that embrace the psychological thriller side of their stories, adding new layers (and perhaps a bit of trauma, for good measure). No matter what you’re looking for, one of these series is sure to scratch that mystery itch.

1) Dark

Image courtesy of Netflix

First on the list is Dark, a German mystery thriller that incorporates sci-fi elements. The story begins when a child goes missing in a small town. There’s just one catch, as this is one of many missing persons cases that go back decades, hinting at something much darker lurking beneath the surface. Soon, more children follow, kicking off a desperate search for the missing children of Winden.

Dark is a mind-bending mystery with heavy philosophical implications. Its genre-defying nature makes the show difficult to predict, yet that makes it more compelling rather than less. It’s perfect for viewers looking for something a bit darker and complex. The series does dive hard into sci-fi elements, including time travel and twisted timelines. As such, it may not be for everyone, but those who appreciate a good mix of genres will likely enjoy the adventure.

Viewers considering Dark will be happy to hear that the series is considered complete, so there will be no need to wait to see what happens next. All three seasons are available on Netflix. Dark featured an ensemble cast, including Louis Hofmann, Andreas Prietschmann, Ella Lee, and many others.

2) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Image courtesy of Netflix

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder combines mystery and thriller elements to keep viewers engaged from start to finish. The story is based on Holly Jackson’s novel of the same name, and follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a high-schooler, who doesn’t believe justice has been served in her small town. It all began when a classmate supposedly went missing five years ago. While everyone blamed her (now deceased) boyfriend, Pip thinks that’s far too simple an answer. To get the answers she craves, she’ll have to break this investigation wide open, going against everyone working to keep it quiet.

Viewers looking for a chilling murder mystery slash missing person’s case should consider checking out A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. It’s a twisty teen mystery with a nod to true crime obsession, so it’s perfect for amateur sleuths. Mystery viewers looking for a main character they can cheer on will easily fall in love with Pip’s determination and amateur sleuth moves.

Currently, there’s only one season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, but Season Two is on the way. The series stars Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, and many others.

3) Bodkin

Image courtesy of Netflix

Those looking for equal parts mystery and comedy should consider viewing Bodkin. The story follows Gilbert Power, a podcaster who investigates cold cases. His latest case has him traveling to Bodkin, Ireland, to dig into three unsolved disappearances. Along for the ride is Dove Maloney, an investigative journalist who knows that something deeper is happening here. Her informant on the case mysteriously ended up dead, confirming her suspicions.

Bodkin is an offbeat and charming mystery with plenty of twists to go around. The characters may help carry the story, but the mystery itself is darkly compelling. It is more of a slow-burn mystery, so viewers looking for something to sink right into may not love the slower pace. That said, the series has a unique combination of whodunit and satire that you won’t get anywhere else. Those looking for a quirky mystery will appreciate what they find here.

Bodkin is a limited mystery consisting of only one season, or seven episodes. It starred Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and other supporting characters.

4) Inside Man

Image courtesy of BBC One and Netflix

Those looking for a much shorter mystery should make note of Inside Man, developed by Steven Moffat. The story follows Jefferson Grieff, a former criminology professor who has found himself imprisoned for murder. That may sound a bit awkward, but he’s made the best of it, now offering advice on cold cases to those who come calling. From here, Grieff consults on several cases, revealing that these situations are often far more complex than they appear at a glance.

Inside Man is an intense psychological thriller mystery full of moral dilemmas and surprising twists. It’s perfect for viewers looking for something a little heavier to sink their teeth into. Be prepared to be deeply unsettled, as Inside Man isn’t afraid to remind viewers of what human nature has to offer. It’s also perfect for anyone looking for familiar writers and even more familiar faces.

Inside Man has One Season available, consisting of four episodes. It stars Stanley Tucci, Lydia West, Atkins Estimond, David Tennant, Louis Oliver, and Mark Quartley.

5) Stay Close

Image courtesy of Netflix

Stay Close is a British mystery based on Harlen Coben’s classic novel (of the same name). The series has an unlikely combination of characters, including a soccer mom, a photojournalist with a missing girlfriend, and a burned-out detective. At the center of this, unsurprisingly, is a missing persons case. It all begins when Carlton Flynn disappears…on the anniversary of another disappearance. This kicks off an investigation full of personal stakes, secrets, and hidden memories.

Stay Close is a gripping mystery full of surprise twists, thanks to the multiple storylines that weave together to create a larger plot. As a shorter series, it’s a perfect weekend binge for any viewers. Stay Close is sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, so readers can rest assured that it’ll live up to the expectations set by the novel.

Stay Close has One Season available, totaling eight episodes. It stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Jo Joyner, and many others. It is considered a completed series, so no need to worry about cliffhangers.

6) The Residence

Not all mysteries need to come with a hefty dose of reality. Enter The Residence, a mystery comedy with lots of unique elements. After all, who would expect an avid bird watcher to also be responsible for investigating high-profile murders? The story is based on The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Bower. Cordelia Cupp is an eccentric detective, to say the least, and she’s recently been tasked with solving a murder that had the misfortune of occurring during a state dinner.

The Residence is a whodunit mystery with a comical twist. Think Knives Out meets Clue, but with a more political setting. It’s a more playful take on murder mysteries, so it’s certainly a more calming or relaxing binge-watching experience.

The Residence is a newer series, with Season One releasing on Netflix in March 2025. As such, there’s only One Season (8 episodes) available, but fans are already hoping for more. The show stars Uzo Aduba and has a massive ensemble supporting cast, including Giancarlo Esposito, Molly Griggs, and Ken Marino.

7) Wednesday

It’s safe to say that Wednesday has been getting a lot of ink lately, and there’s a good reason for that. Wednesday may be a supernatural comedy, but it’s also a gothic mystery, so there’s a little bit of something for everyone. The Netflix series is a spin-off of the classic Addams Family, following the family’s daughter, Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams is obsessed with the dark and macabre, and that includes serial killers. So it’s only natural that she would consistently find herself the center of a dangerous situation. Season One has the character investigating a series of murders occurring around her new school, pulling in occult and supernatural horror into the investigation. Season two has introduced a new mystery, with similar themes and recurring characters. The series is perfect for those who want a bit more supernatural thriller in their mystery series, not to mention character-driven plots, coming-of-age themes, and that classic Tim Burton vibe.

Wednesday is in the process of updating. Season 2 Part 1 was released on August 6, 2025, leaving fans waiting for September 3 to see what happens next in Season 2 Part 2. Best of all, the series has already been renewed for Season 3, along with news of a potential spin-off. The series stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and more.