Six Years Ago, This Netflix Series Ended on a Maddening Cliffhanger (What Happened?)

What if a show wrapped after just one season, and that season finished with a massive cliffhanger that answered nothing? The Society ended its run on Netflix in exactly that way, and for a lot of people, it felt like a slap in the face. The show came full of potential, with a unique and interesting idea: a group of teenagers trapped in an alternate version of their town with no adults around. The idea of following them as they tried to build their own new society full of rules, conflicts, and alliances seemed promising and was a fresh take that was missing in many teen shows. But in the end, it all turned into a mystery that hasn’t been solved, and left a big part of the audience disappointed and even a bit angry.

The end of the first season was a mix of reveals that just raised even more questions. The characters started facing threats both outside and within, and that “outpost” that showed up in the last episode seemed to be the key to something way bigger. The suspense grew with Becca’s pregnancy, whose father was also a mystery, and the fact that the teenagers’ parents thought they were dead – these were just some of the things screaming for answers. Everything pointed to the series not only diving deeper into the characters’ drama but also exploring more about this parallel world where they were stuck. But none of that played out. It’s easy to see why fans kind of freaked out.

What actually happened was what a lot of people feared: cancellation. In 2020, Netflix poured cold water on fans by announcing that The Society wouldn’t get a second season. The pandemic was the official reason, and it’s not hard to see how rising costs and production headaches played into this decision. Still, it leaves a bitter taste since the show had everything going for it, and the crew was already set to start filming again. Christopher Keyser, the creator, didn’t hide his disappointment and made it clear that the cancellation hit everyone hard and came out of nowhere. To give an idea, the scripts were ready to go.

In a 2024 interview with Variety, he opened up about the situation. “There’s also the emotional thing going on with the audience reaching out to us and consistently saying, ‘Tell me what happened. When is it coming back?’ It was particularly poignant for us since we were closer than I think most shows get to being ready to go again,” Keyser said. He stayed in touch with partner Marc Webb and other writers on the show, adding that they’re still trying to figure out ways to bring the project back in some form. “I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

Before the cancellation, there were already rumors and some confirmations about where season 2 was headed. According to Keyser, the plan was to dig deeper into the “outpost,” get into the fights between all the groups that had formed, and show how, even in a world without adults, politics and power take shape – often in really cruel and unfair ways. It was a rare chance to offer a mature look at human nature in an extreme situation with teenagers – something that could’ve made the show stand out even more than season 1 did. There were also hints about how the characters might find their way back home. It was a really tempting promise.

Netflix has tons of amazing, high-quality shows – Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Black Mirror, and plenty more prove that. The thing is, The Society wasn’t just another one; it really had something meaningful to say and explore. In just a few episodes, it managed to give the audience a layered story that grabbed their attention. It’s sad to see how even a show with so much potential and such a fresh, original idea can get tossed aside when the money math doesn’t work out. Of course, this isn’t the first time it’s happened – fans of The OA and Anne with an E know that all too well.

For those who followed the series, there’s a feeling that it could’ve been turned into something way bigger – something that would challenge viewers even more and talk straight about what it means to build a society (or tear one down) when the old rules don’t apply anymore.

Maybe one day, The Society really will come back – or maybe it’ll just stay an unfinished story that keeps everyone’s imagination alive. Who knows? Overall, it’s a shame that this IP never got to be a full-fledged block of content. You can stream what we do have on Netflix.