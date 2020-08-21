The Society Fans Upset Netflix Reversed Renewal Decision
Despite initially renewing the series for a second season, Netflix made the shocking decision today to officially cancel the TV series The Society. The series premiered in May of 2019 with the renewal announcement coming in July of that year. According to a report by Deadline, the production on the new season of the series was impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a song we've heard countless time since March of this year. The show was already pretty popular on the platform ahead of its renewal, and now that it's been abruptly cancelled the fandom isn't happy.
This latest swing of the axe from the streaming service comes as after they'd cancelled a number of other high profile and fan-favorite TV shows including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lost in Space, Patriot Act, and Anne With an E. An extremely high number of other shows from the streamer have been cancelled this year as well, an occurrence that seems to fly against previous reports of Netflix's overall popularity while most of America remains in quarantine.
As of this writing it's unclear if the series will be able to find a home elsewhere for its next batch of episodes nor how much of the second season was shot before production was postponed due to COVID-19.
I can’t believe
I can’t believe Netflix reversed the renewal of the society I’m pissed... pic.twitter.com/caeLWbhdsU— Michaela Pratt (@zcniths) August 21, 2020
my villain origin
netflix cancelling the society, after it’s renewal, but renewing outer banks is my villain origin it’s gonna take a while for me to recover pic.twitter.com/tmucTw1B3i— skye (@irisckp) August 21, 2020
NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Netflix backtracked on their renewal and cancelled The Society?!?! 😭😭 NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Kristen 🖌 (@KristenGFerns) August 21, 2020
I really wanted to see what was next
So Netflix cancelled The Society after initial renewal due to COVID. I really wanted to see what was next for them. Cliffhangers in the season finale left me with a lot of questions— Star (@SayitAintStar) August 21, 2020
After getting our hopes up
FFS! Netflix reversed its renewal decision on the second season of The Society. After getting our hopes up. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/CyNUqcnHah— collins. (@collinsbadewa) August 21, 2020
Us right now
of us rn after the society got cancelled when they told us we were getting season 2 pic.twitter.com/VAva9dFlpN— daya (@FALLlNGRUEL) August 21, 2020
the society was too powerful
the society was too powerful for netflix anyways fvck em pic.twitter.com/aHydxzYMqP— ً (@danercyss) August 21, 2020
the society fandom going to raid netflix’s headquarters
me and the rest of the society fandom going to raid netflix’s headquarters because they cancelled it pic.twitter.com/ObE8M0e9xi— ًً (@harringtqn) August 21, 2020
i hate you @netflix
i hate you @netflix MAKE SEASON TWO OF THE SOCIETY pic.twitter.com/fOC70Azagg— tina loves jann (@chalametistics) August 21, 2020
the ONLY good teen show on that platform
NOT NETFLIX canceling the society aka the ONLY good teen show on that damn platform pic.twitter.com/dwTpgGWiBS— vic⭐️ (@TelevisionHO) August 21, 2020
