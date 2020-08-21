The Society Fans Upset Netflix Reversed Renewal Decision

Despite initially renewing the series for a second season, Netflix made the shocking decision today to officially cancel the TV series The Society. The series premiered in May of 2019 with the renewal announcement coming in July of that year. According to a report by Deadline, the production on the new season of the series was impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a song we've heard countless time since March of this year. The show was already pretty popular on the platform ahead of its renewal, and now that it's been abruptly cancelled the fandom isn't happy.

This latest swing of the axe from the streaming service comes as after they'd cancelled a number of other high profile and fan-favorite TV shows including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lost in Space, Patriot Act, and Anne With an E. An extremely high number of other shows from the streamer have been cancelled this year as well, an occurrence that seems to fly against previous reports of Netflix's overall popularity while most of America remains in quarantine.

As of this writing it's unclear if the series will be able to find a home elsewhere for its next batch of episodes nor how much of the second season was shot before production was postponed due to COVID-19.