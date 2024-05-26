The Society Creator Teases Season 2 of Cancelled Netflix Hit Could Happen After All

It's been almost five years since Netflix canceled The Society after just one season, with the cancelation coming after the fan favorite series having gotten renewal soon after its initial debut in 2019 only to have it revoked thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that ground the world to a halt in 2020. But, while it's been several years, fans still want to know what would have happened in Season 2 and according to series creator Christopher Keyser, that second season could still happen. Speaking with Variety, Keyser says that he has "consistent conversations" about the series and while nothing is in the works, he's not ready to let things go just yet.

"I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb about how we might bring this back in some way," he said. "We don't have an answer yet, and I wouldn't count on it, but I don't do that with every show that gets canceled. The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed. I just don't know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we'll keep trying for a while because it's gotten under my skin as well."

Keyser also said that The Society's cancellation wasn't "normal".

"This wasn't a normal cancellation," he said. "This wasn't about not having the audience or we didn't believe in it anymore. There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives in the one year we were able to make it."

He continued, "It really feels like this thing that we loved and were ready for was taken away more than anything I've ever done. That's true for the writers and Marc Webb, with whom I made the show. There's a sense that it stopped in mid-animation, but we knew a lot of what was going to happen on the other side. There's also the emotional thing going on with the audience reaching out to us and consistently saying, 'Tell me what happened. When is it coming back?' It was particularly poignant for us we were closer than I think most shows get to being ready to go again."

What is The Society About?

Here's how Netflix describes The Society: "The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive."

The series starred Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Jose Julian, Alex MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, Jack Mulhern, Spencer House, Emilio Garcia-Sanchez, Selena Qureshi, and Olivia Nikkanen.