A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Release Schedule Explained (It Breaks 3 Game of Thrones Rules)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is unlike anything else in the Game of Thrones franchise, and that includes its release schedule. The prequel takes place roughly 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ timeline isn’t the only major difference from both that show and House of the Dragon.

This is markedly different in terms of tone and scale: it’s much smaller, lighter, and most of all, funnier. However, it shouldn’t be seen as lesser because of those things. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a great show, and one audiences will hopefully invest in across the course of its run. It’s a breezy watch, and that should stand it in good stead for when new episodes release. Here’s a guide to the rollout for HBO’s return to Westeros.

What Time A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episodes Release

Sunday nights on HBO are perfect for Westeros. It became appointment viewing during Game of Thrones’ run, and largely continued with House of the Dragon. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues that, but with a twist: new episodes release at 10pm ET/PT, rather than the traditional 9pm, as Industry Season 4 already holds that slot. Installments will also drop on HBO Max at the same time.

How Long A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episodes Are

Most episodes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon were around 55-60 minutes in length, but again that’s slightly different for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which should at least help with the later start time. Episode 1 is 42 minutes, and subsequent episodes are around 35 minutes in length, shorter than anything else in the franchise.

How Many A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episodes There Are & When The Finale Is

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms only has six episodes in its first season, on par with Game of Thrones Season 8. Most seasons of Thrones had 10 episodes, while Season 7 was also truncated, with seven episodes. House of the Dragon Season 1 also had 10 episodes, with eight in Season 2 and the upcoming third season.

Combining episode count and runtime, Kingdoms is the shortest season in the franchise by a wide margin, but that’s not a cause for concern. There’s no rushing if anything here, but simply what the story demands, as the book is a novella and thus itself much shorter in length. Check out the full release schedule for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms below:

Episode # Release Date Release Time Runtime 1 January 18th 10pm ET/PT 42 mins 2 January 25th 10pm ET/PT 33 mins 3 February 1st 10pm ET/PT 31 mins 4 February 8th 10pm ET/PT 34 mins 5 February 15th 10pm ET/PT 37 mins 6 February 22nd 10pm ET/PT 31 mins

