A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast Guide: 20 New Game of Thrones Characters Explained

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a very different Game of Thrones show, and that means a very different cast of characters, too. The show, created by Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin, adapts the latter’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, a series of stories that are much lighter in tone (not to mention shorter in length) than his epic A Song of Ice and Fire saga. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ timeline is approximately 90 years before Game of Thrones, revealing a side of Westeros we’ve not seen depicted on screen before.

Like with both Thrones and House of the Dragon, casting has been crucial. These characters have existed on the page for almost 30 years, so it’s of the utmost importance to get the right people to bring them to life. And also like those shows, there’s not a focus on household names, but instead a mix of newcomers and lots of established British actors. As I wrote in my A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review, the cast is absolutely one of the show’s biggest strengths, so here’s a guide to who’s who in Westeros.

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk

Image via HBO

Ser Duncan the Tall, who more commonly goes by the nickname Dunk, is the central protagonist of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He’s a hedge knight, which means a knight who isn’t sworn to any particular house or service, who finds himself in conflict with the Targaryens at the Tourney at Ashford in Season 1. Claffey, a former rugby player, has previously had roles as Dunstan in Vikings: Valhalla, Cormac Kelly in Wreck, and Barry in the movie Small Things Like These.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg

The other half of the main duo, Egg is a confident young boy who is working in the stables of an inn when A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms begins. He follows Dunk to the Tourney at Ashford and becomes the knight’s squire, proving himself to be wise beyond his years when it comes to his Westerosi knowledge. Egg is portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell, who landed the role when he was just nine-years-old. Despite his age, this isn’t the actor’s first major franchise gig, as he played young(er) Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Image via HBO

Daniel Ings appeared in several major shows prior to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, including playing Frederick “Freddy” Horniman in The Gentlemen, Owain in The Winter King, Dan in Sex Education, and Commander Mike Parker in The Crown. Next year, he’ll be seen on the big screen in Star Wars: Starfighter. As for his Westeros character, he takes on Lyonel Baratheon, aka the Laughing Storm. He’s an incredibly skilled fighter, the heir to Storm’s End, and known for bursting into laughter in combat (hence the nickname). During the Tourney, he’ll become an important ally of Dunk.

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen

Image via HBO

Baelor is notable among Targaryens for his dark hair, but that’s not his only difference. The heir to the Iron Throne and Prince of Dragonstone is, unlike many of his family members we’ve seen on screen, extremely fair and just in his actions. He’s a man who rewards honor and decency, which makes him sympathetic to Dunk’s cause in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, despite the trouble his family makes. Bertie Carvel played Jonathan Strange in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Tony Blair in The Crown, and will also be seen in another major HBO TV adaptation as Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter remake.

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

Image via HBO

Baelor’s brother, the youngest son of King Daeron II Targaryen, has little in common with his brother. He looks more like a Targaryen, and he’s certainly a more severe, ill-tempered man than him as well, who bristles during his run-ins with Dunk and is worried by the fact that two of his sons (Daeron and Aegon) are missing, and a third (Aerion) causes little but trouble. Spruell played the villain Swarm in Doctor Who Season 13, Horace in Dune: Prophecy, and Ole Munch in Fargo.

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen

Image via HBO

Aerion is perhaps the most classic Targaryen in the series, at least in the “gods toss a coin” madness sort of way, and the main villain of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. He’s arrogant, vicious, and has a few unfortunate run-ins with Dunk throughout their time at Ashford. Aerion is played by Finn Bennett, who starred as Peter Prior in True Detective: Night Country.

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Image via HBO

Tanselle, or Tanselle “Too-Tall,” is a puppeteer from Dorne who puts on shows for the crowds gathered at the tourney in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, catching the eye of Dunk and agreeing to paint a new shield for him, while also drawing some unwanted attention. An Australian actress, Crawford has had roles in Tiny Beautiful Things and Swift Street, and has also been cast in Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed TV show.

Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway

Image via HBO

A squire to his cousin, Ser Steffon, Raymun Fossoway is similar to Podrick Payne in both appearance and character. He’s a young, good-natured man who doesn’t get enough respect, and becomes a good friend and a useful ally to Dunk at the tourney. Thomas appeared in the soap Emmerdale, the movie Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and TV show The Long Shadow.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Supporting Cast & Characters

Image via HBO

Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron Targaryen: The eldest son of Maekar, Daeron is a disappointment to his father as something of a drunk and a fool. Ashton appeared in My Lady Jane and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Oscar Morgan as Prince Valarr Targaryen: The son of Baelor, who competes in the tourney. Morgan played Turner Hayes in the short-lived Gotham Knights.

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree: An old hedge knight who was the mentor to Dunk, Arlan’s death marks the beginning of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ story. Webb has been active since the 1970s, with credits including Morse in Alien 3 and Mr. Jefferson in Doctor Who.

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway: The older cousin of Raymun, and a knight who challenges Dunk early in the series. Ashley played William Gibson in The Terror and Jack Kidd in Masters of the Air.

Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng: A skilled knight who ends up having to face Aerion in the tilts at the Tourney at Ashford. Anderson appeared as Domnal in The Last Kingdom and Kyle in The Rig.

Danny Collins as Ser Humfrey Beesbury: Another talented knight who takes part in the tourney and interacts with Dunk. Collins also appeared in the movie Cats.

Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate: A blacksmith who agrees to make new armor for Dunk to wear at the Tourney, and becomes something of an ally to him. Kerkour appeared in the Ridley Scott movies House of Gucci (as Nemir Kirdar) and Napoleon (Marshal Davout), and was in another George R.R. Martin adaptation, Nightflyers.

Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion: A brash knight with red hair from House Dondarrion, Dunk seeks him out at the tourney in the hope he’ll back up his claim of being a knight himself. Monks recently appeared as the brother-in-law of Sarah Snook’s character in All Her Fault.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer: The steward of Ashford, and the man Dunk has to convince to let him partake in the tourney. Vaughan-Lawlor played Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Rowan Robinson as Rowan: A red-haired woman who teases Dunk and informs him of Ser Manfred’s whereabouts. Robinson’s credits include A Haunting in Venice, Passenger, and Brassic.

Steve Wall as Lord Leo Tyrell: The Lord of Highgarden and renowned for his skill in the joust, Lord Tyrell takes part in the Tourney at Ashford. Wall played Uncle Einar in Vikings, Boholt in The Witcher, and Bashar in Dune: Part Two.

Chloe Lea as Rafe: A childhood friend of Dunk’s from Flea Bottom in King’s Landing. Lea portrayed Gia in Foundation and Sister Lila in Dune: Prophecy.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms releases episodes at 10pm ET on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, beginning from January 18th.