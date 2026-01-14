Every Game of Thrones Show Releasing In 2026 & Beyond

“What is dead may never die, but rises again harder and stronger.” So it is with HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise. The main show may have died (cause of death: crucified by the internet?), or at least, ended back in 2019, but the franchise not only lives on, but is becoming bigger than ever. Perhaps not in terms of being such a pop-culture monolith, because streaming has changed viewing habits too much for there to be another show in quite the same way, but certainly in terms of the number of shows.

HBO has been keen on expanding the franchise for years. Its initial attempt, a prequel series about The Long Night set thousands of years earlier, was scrapped despite a $30 million pilot being shot. There was also talk of a Jon Snow spinoff with Kit Harington involved, but that too was cancelled, as they couldn’t find the right story to tell, and, for similar reasons, a show set in Flea Bottom of King’s Landing. However, there’s plenty more to Westeros. House of the Dragon made it to screens back in 2022, with a second season released in 2024. And now, with a new Thrones show added to the roster, the future looks extremely bright.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1

Begins January 18th, 2026 on HBO & HBO Max

Image via HBO

First up in 2026 is the franchise’s second-ever spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Based on George R.R. Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series will follow Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk, and his squire, a young boy named Egg, on their adventures around Westeros. Season 1, an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, takes place at a tourney, where Dunk aims to prove himself a worthy knight, and ends up having run-ins with members of several notable houses, including the Targaryens.

Smaller in scope, lower in stakes, and lighter in tone, this will be a different kind of show compared to what viewers have been used to so far, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lesser one. This series is filled with humor and heart, and it has already been well received, boasting a solid 84% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. The show has been created by Ira Parker alongside Martin himself, and stars Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

House Of The Dragon Season 3

Coming to HBO & HBO Max In Summer 2026

Image via HBO

After a two-year absence, House of the Dragon will be returning to screens in the summer of 2026 (an exact release date is yet to be confirmed). Season 2 (somewhat divisively) ended on a cliffhanger, with Rhaenyra preparing to take King’s Landing, and armies on the precipice of a major sea battle known as the Battle of the Gullet. Those two storylines should play out early on in the third season, making for an explosive start as the Dance of the Dragons resumes.

By now, viewers will largely know what to expect, but there’s not much time for the series to waste. There are a lot of major events from Martin’s Fire & Blood to get through, so Season 3 could be the biggest one yet. The cast will once again be led by Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, with notable additions including James Norton as Ormund Hightower and Tommy Flanagan as Roderick Dustin.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2

Confirmed To Release In 2027

Image via HBO

Fans of House of the Dragon and many other streaming shows are now unfortunately used to at least two-year gaps between seasons, if not more. Thankfully, that’s something A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is avoiding, as HBO has already confirmed it’ll return for a second season in 2027 (though a release month is TBC). Filming is already underway, and that’s good news given one of the main characters is a child, so it can avoid problems with him ageing too quickly. Season 2 will adapt Martin’s The Sworn Sword. This finds Dunk and Egg in the service of Ser Eustace Osgrey, getting involved in a petty feud with a local rival.

House Of The Dragon Season 4

The Dance Of The Dragons Concludes In 2028

Image via HBO

HBO has also already confirmed when House of the Dragon Season 4 will air, previously announcing that it will arrive in 2028. Again, there’s no release month given how far out it is, so plans are subject to change, but another summer airing would make a lot of sense given when other seasons of the show have released. What’s most notable about this one, though, is that it’s expected to be the final season of the show, bringing the Targaryen civil war to its bloody end, and with it, concluding the first Game of Thrones spinoff.

Other Game Of Thrones Spinoffs In Development

There’s More To Come From Westeros & Beyond (Including Sequels?)

Image via HBO

As it stands, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are the only two Game of Thrones shows that HBO has actually ordered to series. There aren’t any others yet ready to go into production, nor any casting news, but several are in various stages of development at the network, including:

Aegon’s Conquest: The story of Aegon Targaryen, aka Aegon the Conqueror, who invaded Westeros with his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, and their dragons, Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes. Their power was near unstoppable (only Dorne held out), with Aegon becoming Westeros’ first Targaryen king, uniting most of the kingdoms under his rule and beginning a dynasty that would last for almost 300 years. The series is being developed by The Batman scribe Mattson Tomlin, with material from Fire & Blood.

10,000 Ships: This will chart the story of Princess Nymeria (whom Arya Stark named her direwolf after), who led her people, the Rhoynar, to Dorne, after its conquest by the Valyrian Freehold. The story has been recounted through A Song of Ice and Fire as well as the companion book The World of Ice and Fire, but would need a lot of invention to flesh it out. The title, meanwhile, refers to the number of ships in the fleet Nymeria commanded, used to carry her people to Dorne, though the number has been debated in-universe. Taking place around 1,000 years before Game of Thrones, this would be the earliest-set spinoff yet. Amanda Segel (Person of Interest) was previously attached to write, though Martin confirmed in 2024 that Eboni Booth was writing a new 10,000 Ships pilot.

The Sea Snake: A spinoff of a spinoff, The Sea Snake will add to the story of House of the Dragon‘s Corlys Velaryon. Before the Dance of the Dragons, he sailed around the known world, amassing great wealth, in what became known as his great voyages. They took him to far-flung lands that haven’t been explored much on screen, which could give this a very different flavor from the Westeros-set prequels. Initially put into development as a live-action series, Martin later revealed that, if it goes ahead, it will be animated instead.

The Golden Empire: Also taking us away from Westeros would be The Golden Empire, another animated series that’s in development. This would take place in the empire of Yi Ti, which lies to the East in Essos, and is loosely analogous to Imperial China. Not too much is mentioned about it in the books or shows, meaning there’s a lot of room and freedom for invention here, if it ever happens.

Game Of Thrones Sequels: As well as the prequels, Martin has confirmed that Game of Thrones sequels are in early development at HBO. There is no indication, however, as to what they will be about, nor whether they’ll include any familiar characters. There are plenty of possibilities though, such as an Arya Stark series as she finds what’s West of Westeros, or something much further into the future, but that’s purely speculative.

