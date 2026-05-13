All 5 Seasons of a Legendary Sci-Fi Show That Never Gets Old Are Streaming Completely Free

Thanks to streaming, now TV series or movies have to be doomed to obscurity. What was once old can be new again, as new generations of viewers discover classic content in their streaming libraries and amplify it over social media platforms like TikTok as if it were brand new.

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Case in point: there’s one sci-fi TV series that has proven time and again why it is considered one of the greatest of all time, by routinely finding new relevance no matter how the TV landscape changes and evolves. Now, in the streaming wars era, this landmark sci-fi show is about to get whole new exposure, as it makes its way to one of the most popular free services around.

The Twilight Zone Is Now Streaming on Tubi

Image Courtesy of CBS

Tubi is now streaming all 5 seasons of The Twilight Zone, Rod Serling’s seminal sci-fi anthology series, which aired from 1959 to 1964. Season 1 has 36 episodes; Season 2 has 29; Season 3 has 37 eps, Season 4 has 18, and Season 5 ended the series with 36 episodes. That’s 156 episodes in total, each running about 26 minutes each; that’s over 4,000 minutes (67 hours) of premium sci-fi TV content you can stream for free, starting right now.

The Twilight Zone is a series of standalone science-fiction stories, collected into an anthology-style lineup of episodes. Rod Serling also starred in the show as “The Narrator,” who introduced each twisted sci-fi yarn from his mysteriously omniscient vantage point. The episodes would then transition into a story featuring a cast of guest star actors and a mind-boggling sci-fi premise. The Twilight Zone became a breakout success due to the way it pushed sci-fi into the mainstream during crucial years of the genre’s expansion into TV. Serling managed to convey high-concept sci-fi with just a sparse TV budget and extremely rudimentary visual effects, costumes, and sets. The ingenuity of The Twilight Zone‘s production is a big reason why fans still embrace the show to this day; it holds up incredibly well for its age.

Tubi

Since the original series ended, The Twilight Zone has gotten several remakes, reboots, and revivals (although none that ever equaled the greatness of the original). The list includes a 1983 movie adaptation that brought four great directors together (John Landis, George Miller, Joe Dante, and Steven Spielberg) for four different sci-f/horror stories. The movie is probably the best thing the franchise has put out other than the original series. After the movie, there have been three different TV show revivals, one in 1985, another in 2002, and the latest (from Get Out director Jordan Peele) released on streaming in 2019. But none of the later series have come close to equaling Serling’s version.

The Twilight Zone is a good addition to Tubi, as the streaming service is set to lose a modern classic sci-fi series, Mr. Robot, which could spell the end of that show’s availability on streaming.

Tubi has all 5 seasons of The Twilight Zone now streaming. Check them out, and then discuss whether Twilight Zone should get a movie on the ComicBook Forum!