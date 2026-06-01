Apple’s Upcoming Adaptations of These 10/10 Masterpieces Will Beat Every Fantasy Show in 1 Crucial Way

Apple‘s upcoming adaptations of two 10/10 fantasy masterpieces are poised to surpass most of the current streaming fare — and they’re all but guaranteed to beat every other fantasy project in one key way. There’s a reason Apple’s unprecedented deal with author Brandon Sanderson is such a huge development. It will bring two of the biggest fantasy series of the last 20 years to the screen: Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive. There are a myriad of strengths that ensure both stories will translate well to film and television. Everything from their compelling casts of characters, to their cinematic actions sequences, to their twisty politics will appeal to fantasy lovers and mainstream viewers alike.

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Such elements are necessary for any good fantasy adaptation. They’re, in part, what made Game of Thrones such a resounding success. Apple’s upcoming adaptations could be even bigger. They’ll almost certainly surpass Game of Thrones and every other fantasy offering in one area. Their magic systems will be some of the best we’ve seen on-screen, setting the bar higher for the entire category.

Apple’s Mistborn & Stormlight Archive Adaptations Will Beat Every Show With Their Magic Systems

The Way of Kings cover art by Michael Whelan

Fantasy books, films, and shows feature all kinds of magic, but it can be difficult to capture it in the latter mediums. It’s easier with stories like The Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones. These narratives have extraordinary elements, but they’re somewhat vague on the details. The rules of magic in Westeros and Middle-earth aren’t that clearly outlined, particularly on-screen. And even projects that do benefit from more specific power systems — Shadow and Bone and The Magicians, for example — don’t utilize them as impressively as they could. Sanderson’s magic systems are standouts, however, and his involvement combined with an Apple budget should successfully bring them to the screen.

Sanderson is known for crafting unique magic systems throughout his Cosmere universe, and Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive provide the strongest examples. The author’s “hard” magic systems come with clear rules and limits, and they stem from distinct concepts. Sanderson is meticulous in his crafting of these systems, and he writes them in ways that elevate the action. Needless to say, the Mistborn movie and Stormlight Archive TV show will bring fantasy lovers some of the coolest magic moments they’ve seen in fantasy adaptations. They’ll just need to be handled correctly — and there is one challenge the upcoming film and show will need to overcome.

There’s a Potential Downside to Bringing Brandon Sanderson’s Magic to the Screen

Although Sanderson’s magic systems will be among the most thorough and interesting to grace the screen, adapting them does come with a challenge. Because Sanderson’s power systems are so detailed, it could be difficult to convey all their rules to a movie’s or show’s audience. The books have an easier time explaining them, as reading the information Sanderson presents makes it easier to follow. It also allows fans to backtrack and reference former pages and paragraphs should they need a refresher.

Apple’s fantasy adaptations must break down these systems in a more succinct and grabbing manner. This is especially true for the Mistborn movie, which will inevitably need to condense parts of the original story to fit an average film’s runtime. This could complicate the portrayal of Sanderson’s epic magic systems, but fortunately, the author is already thinking about these obstacles and how to overcome them.

Brandon Sanderson Is Adapting His Magic Systems With Care

Author image by Octavia Escamilla Spiker

Sanderson is writing the screenplay for the upcoming Mistborn movie (and The Stormlight Archive‘s pilot), and he’s carefully considering how to explain his magic systems on-screen. During a recent appearance on the Very Really Good podcast, he revealed his approach — and while it may prove disappointing for diehard fans, it’s probably the wisest choice. Sanderson admitted he’s planning “to downplay a few of the abilities” in the Mistborn film while highlighting the more important powers. This is because he wants fewer “things for people to keep track of.” Fortunately, he confirmed the other powers will still be visible for those who can recognize them from the books; they just won’t be detailed in a way that feels overwhelming.

With Sanderson so deeply involved in Apple’s upcoming adaptations, it’s more likely they’ll be 10/10 takes on his stories, even if they aren’t 1:1 tellings. And even with some of the more technical aspects of his magic systems toned down, they’ll still be the most intriguing and epic to show up in Hollywood. Done well, they could make the case for bringing more “hard” magic systems to life in TV and film. They lead to great action and world-building on the page, and the same will no doubt be true off of it.

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