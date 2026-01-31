Apple’s Movie & TV Adaptation of This Fantasy Masterpiece Isn’t the Next Game of Thrones – It’s Bigger!

Apple TV is officially bringing a fantasy masterpiece to the screen — and while some might be inclined to call it the next Game of Thrones, it’s going to be bigger than that. Studios and streamers have been chasing a proper Game of Thrones replacement for years now, hoping to capitalize on the same strengths that made HBO’s fantasy series great. Unfortunately, the biggest fantasy shows from the 2020s have yet to come close.

There are a few upcoming fantasy projects that could change that, but Apple’s latest acquisition seems the most likely to. For one, its scope sets it up to be even larger than HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise. Done correctly, it could even prove the biggest fantasy universe on-screen to date. And shockingly enough, its source material rivals George R.R. Martin’s books in terms of popularity. It also gives the upcoming movies and shows an edge that Game of Thrones didn’t have.

Apple TV’s Cosmere Adaptation Could Be Bigger Than HBO’s Game of Thrones Franchise

Apple TV closed an “unprecedented” deal to bring Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe to the screen. And although the company’s first orders of business are a Mistborn film series and Stormlight Archive TV show, it seems any of Sanderson’s Cosmere books are up for grabs. Bringing them to life is a massive undertaking, but it’s one that could result in a franchise as expansive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s because the Cosmere spans more than 20 books, many of which tell separate stories. There are character cameos and overlapping themes and storylines. But the fact that it takes place across worlds in the same universe gives Apple a larger sandbox to play in than Westeros.

The sheer scope of the Cosmere makes it bigger than Game of Thrones by default. Even if HBO were to move forward on all its planned spinoffs, it would still be focused on one continent and what surrounds it — not the politics and magic systems of many different worlds. On top of that, Apple TV’s Cosmere franchise will include both movies and shows. This gives it the potential to surpass Game of Thrones in another way, opening the door to a variety of project types.

Brandon Sanderson’s Books Give the Cosmere 1 Advantage Game of Thrones Didn’t Have

In addition to being larger than Game of Thrones in terms of scope, Sanderson’s books give the upcoming Cosmere franchise an advantage that HBO’s fantasy hit didn’t have. Game of Thrones‘ biggest problems started when the series overtook Martin’s books, which still aren’t finished as of this writing. Although Sanderson’s Cosmere isn’t complete, there’s a lot more source material to work with. There are many finished narratives that Apple TV can tackle before worrying about passing the books. Mistborn Eras 1 and 2 are completed, as is The Stormlight Archive‘s first story arc. Sanderson’s standalones are also ideal.

And Sanderson sticks to a pretty reliable release schedule — though his 2025 State of the Sanderson post does warn that adaptation work could delay his writing. Even so, it’s likely he’ll have even more projects to pull material from by the time Apple TV gets through the first portions of Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive. So, there’s no real concern of passing the books, and thus, a smaller chance the upcoming adaptations will disappoint fans. This gives them the potential to be even more well-regarded than Game of Thrones, in addition to being more massive.

Apple TV’s Mistborn & Stormlight Archive Adaptations Can Still Learn From Game of Thrones

Although Apple TV’s Cosmere adaptation is poised to be larger than Game of Thrones, it can still learn a thing or two from the HBO series. There’s a reason it accumulated such a huge following, which included mainstream audiences — many of whom haven’t tuned in to the shows trying to replicate its success. Game of Thrones made its story accessible to newcomers, and it handled its political intrigue and character development masterfully. This made it more satisfying when big action moments and twists did happen, but the series never depended on them. Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive could learn from its approach. They’re known for their action and surprises, but they’ll need the rest to compete with one of the best fantasy shows of all time.

