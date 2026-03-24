3 Great Brandon Sanderson Cosmere Books That Aren’t Mistborn or Stormlight Archive (& Deserve More Attention)

Many incredible fantasy books make up Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere, but Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive are the series that get the most attention — though there are lesser-known titles that deserve just as much love. It’s no surprise that Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive tend to overshadow the author’s other releases. Mistborn is the story that made him a well-known name, and it’s comprised of two series, with a third on the way. Meanwhile, The Stormlight Archive is one of the biggest fantasy series of the last 20 years…both in terms of popularity and due to the sheer size of each book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of Sanderson’s fantasy series are likely to become more recognizable thanks to Apple TV’s Cosmere deal. Mistborn will become a movie, while The Stormlight Archive gets a TV adaptation. However, there are other Cosmere books that would be just as exciting to see on-screen. And they’re worthy of greater attention from readers, too, as they benefit from the masterful world-building, character writing, and plot twists that make Sanderson’s work so delightful to dig into.

3) Warbreaker

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Warbreaker came out right after the original Mistborn trilogy, so it’s surprising it isn’t more well-known outside of dedicated fantasy spaces. But then, with no sequels following it, I suppose it was easy for the 2009 novel to get lost in the jump from The Hero of Ages in 2008 to The Way of Kings in 2010. Warbreaker is a must-read for Sanderson fans and fantasy lovers, however, as it has one of the author’s most memorable magic systems — and if you’ve read Sanderson, you know that’s saying something. In addition to its BioChromatic magic, Warbreaker‘s setting is one where those who die heroic deaths are brought back as gods. It follows two sisters, one of whom agrees to marry a God King in order to avoid war, while the other sets out to save her. It’s a gripping story with many moving parts, and it all comes together with great twists, in typical Sanderson fashion.

2) Yumi and the Nightmare Painter

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Many readers know of Sanderson’s Secret Projects, thanks to his massive Kickstarter campaign, but Tress of the Emerald Sea tends to get the most attention of the group. The others are worthy recommendations too, though, and Yumi and the Nightmare Painter is arguably the best of them. Although it’s part of the Cosmere and is narrated by Hoid, it can be read on its own, as it doesn’t have heavy connections to Sanderson’s greater universe. Yumi and the Nightmare Painter sees two characters from two opposing worlds — one more spiritual and whimsical, the other darker and more technical — teaming up to save both from destruction. It’s a love story blended with all the usual elements of Sanderson’s fantasy narratives, and everything from the world-building to the character work is top-tier and worth the time.

1) Elantris

Image courtesy of Tor Books

Elantris is Sanderson’s first published book, and it’s part of the Cosmere, though it doesn’t typically get the attention of his later work. That’s a shame, as Elantris is an extremely enjoyable fantasy story, even if it’s not the best Sanderson has to offer. Set in the aftermath of the titular city falling and magic failing, Elantris follows a prince plagued by the same curse that destroyed the once-great city and the woman who’s supposed to marry him. The book’s world-building, political intrigue, and magic are all early signs of Sanderson’s skill. And although the novel gets off to a slower start, it eventually picks up with great suspense and twists. It deserves another look after all these years.

What’s your favorite Cosmere book that isn’t from Mistborn or The Stormlight Archive? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!