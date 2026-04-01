CBS’s 5-Season Paranormal Masterpiece Is So Good, It’s A Shame It Can’t Continue Forever

Despite the success of a 5-season paranormal show on CBS, it can’t continue forever. Network TV is often overlooked in terms of must-watch shows, in light of the rising popularity of projects on streaming. While all types of procedurals dominate the space, with countless cop, medical, and legal spearheading the endeavor, comedies are also another tried and tested offerings in the portfolio.

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CBS has a rich history of delivering great sitcoms. From classics like I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and All In The Family, and more recent fan-favorites like How I Met Your Mother, Everybody Loves Raymond, and The Big Bang Theory. Currently, the eye network has some of the top-rated comedies in the current cycle, with shows like Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and The Neighborhood. Amid its roster, there’s one that’s both critically and commercially successful — Ghosts.

Ghosts Is The Most Unique Comedy On TV

Image Courtesy of CBS

With its long history on TV, it seemed like comedies were starting to blend in with each other. That’s why when Ghosts premiered in 2021, it was a breath of fresh air. Adapted from the original British series of the same name by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the series is centered around married couple, Sam and Jay, who live together with the rest of the spirits in Woodstone Manor. While Sam is able to see and communicate with the ghosts, her husband can’t, creating endless opportunities for humorous scenes.

Unlike the majority of sitcoms on TV right now, which are either grounded, slice of life stories or workplace-set narratives, Ghosts marries the genre with supernatural elements, which separates it from its current peers. Impressively, it has been able to strike the perfect balance in its storytelling, appealing to people who aren’t exactly fans of the horror genre. Proof of its quality is Ghosts getting a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while also being one of the most-watched scripted projectson TV.

Why Ghosts Can’t Go On Forever Despite Its Success

Image Courtesy of CBS

Suffice it to say, Ghosts is a vital part of CBS’s programming. Despite being a commercial and critical hit, however, it can’t run forever. Part of the show’s premise involves the deal that Sam had with her supernatural friends. She would help them deal with their day-to-day lives with the goal that it would lead them to be eventually sucked off — the show’s version of the spirits moving on from being stuck in limbo.

After five seasons, Ghosts has managed to keep its main ensemble intact, but it will have to eventually see some of them leave in order to maintain the integrity of its storytelling. Not doing so risks the series of cheapening its storytelling stakes, which could result in it losing viewers and turning off critics. As great as it is to think of Sam and Jay living in Woodstone Mansion for decades to come, Ghosts will have to eventually fulfill her promise to the spirits, marking a natural end to its story.

Ghosts is available to stream on Paramount+.

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