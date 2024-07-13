Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Young Sheldon Spinoff Premiere Date Revealed

As the summer movie box office heats up, some entertainment fans are already longing for the fall TV schedule. There are a lot of new shows to look forward to this year, including another entry to The Big Bang Theory universe on CBS. The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons on the network before its spinoff series, Young Sheldon, became another huge success. The prequel series recently came to an end after seven seasons, and its series finale was a huge ratings hit. Now, another spinoff is in the works titled Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, and it is set to debut on Thursday, October 17th at 8 PM ET.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will debut before the Season 4 premiere of Ghosts, which will be followed by the second episode of another new series, the Matlock reboot starring Kathy Bates. The evening of new episodes will conclude with the Season 2 premiere of Elsbeth.

What Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage About?

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will follow Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. Jordan and Osment are reprising their roles from Young Sheldon. Georgie is Sheldon’s older brother and Mandy is his wife. The young couple has a baby in Young Sheldon, and the new series will explore their journey through parenthood. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement when the series was first announced to be in development. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

At this time, it’s unclear if CBS is looking into any other Big Bang franchise projects.

As mentioned above, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will debut on Thursday, October 17th at 8/7c on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming fall TV schedule, and more TV news.