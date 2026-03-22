Daredevil: Born Again is Setting Up the Last Story I Ever Expected to See

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is almost here, and the show’s marketing materials are setting up a comic book adaptation that I never expected to see in the MCU. The characters of the Defenders universe are becoming increasingly more important to the broader MCU, which is great after their cancellation on Netflix. However, Born Again season 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are setting up a story bigger than I ever expected.

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The next season of Daredevil: Born Again will continue where season 1 left off, with the Mayor Fisk storyline undoubtedly being its main focus. Daredevil is forming an army of vigilantes to take on Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force, with this being one of the MCU’s biggest street-level stories yet. However, Daredevil’s next MCU arc may be a bit more magical.

The MCU Keeps Setting Up Elements Of Shadowland

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Shadowland is a 2010 Marvel Comics run, with it being one of the most significant Daredevil stories in recent years. In it, Matt becomes the leader of the Hand and returns to Hell’s Kitchen, hoping to use the ninja army for good. However, his methods become questionable, with New York City’s other superheroes beginning to question if what Matt is doing is ok. Daredevil’s moral compass begins to slip as he continues to lead the Hand, with the power seemingly corrupting the Man Without Fear.

We are still a long way away from Shadowland actually taking place in the MCU, but key elements of the arc keep being introduced to the MCU. For example, Born Again season 3 will see Matt get his black Daredevil suit, one of his most iconic outfits in the comics. In Shadowland, Matt wore a very similar black suit while being the leader of the Hand. It isn’t yet known how long Matt will keep his black suit, but it could be long enough to appear in a Shadowland adaptation.

On top of that, the Hand are finally coming back to the MCU. A version of the Hand were introduced in Netflix’s Daredevil series, with them being the overarching villains of the Defenders universe. However, they haven’t appeared since the end of the Netflix shows. The first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed that the Hand is back, with Spider-Man fighting a much more comic-accurate version of the red-clad ninjas in several shots.

There have been heavy rumors that this will pour over into other MCU projects, with the Hand potentially returning in Born Again season 3. This ties into rumors that characters like Foggy and Elektra will return, as the Hand can bring them back to life. This storyline could culminate in Matt taking over the Hand, making season 3 or a potential season 4 the time to finally adopt Shadowland.

Matt going dark was one of Born Again season 1’s recurring themes, and the marketing for season 2 has teased that this will continue. The trailer and several TV spots have ended with the red Daredevil logo turning black, paralleling his suit change. Shadowland is one of the best stories where Matt’s moral compass takes a turn for the worse, and it is a clear choice for a future adaptation.

Shadowland Could Be Marvel’s Street-Level Civil War

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Like other Daredevil stories, the MCU’s Shadowland adaptation will probably be pretty loose. However, based on what season 2 is setting up, Shadowland could be the MCU’s street-level Civil War. One of the most exciting parts of season 2 is the formation of Daredevil’s Army, which many fans are speculating will be made up of the MCU’s street-level superheroes. Jessica Jones and Swordsman are already confirmed to appear, while there are rumors of other characters like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Spider-Man.

If these characters are involved in Born Again‘s future, they could be around to see Matt become the leader of the Hand. In Shadowland, some superheroes turn against Matt’s new methods, while others decide to join his army. A similar thing could happen in Born Again season 3, with some heroes remaining part of Daredevil’s Army after the Hand joins, and others leaving the team due to disagreements.

This would be the perfect way to naturally evolve the Mayor Fisk storyline into a Shadowland adaptation. Daredevil’s Army couldn’t have happened without Mayor Fisk, and this new spin on Shadowland couldn’t happen without Daredevil’s Army. While there is still a lot of story to tell before we get to this point, it is one of the most exciting possibilities for Daredevil: Born Again‘s future.