Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Reportedly Features a Huge MCU Retcon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe underwent a significant shift when Marvel Studios decided to overhaul the production of Daredevil: Born Again to better align with the gritty tone of the original Netflix series. The first season finally arrived to bridge the gap between the Defenders Saga and the primary MCU timeline, a transition that allowed the narrative to explore the complicated history between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the years following the conclusion of the third season on Netflix. While the production reset led to some uneven pacing in the early chapters of the revival, the show successfully re-established the street-level stakes that audiences had been demanding. This success led to a preemptive renewal for the series through its third season while also facilitating a standalone television special for Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). Now, Season 3 of Born Again could bring back classic comic book villains.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the third season of Daredevil: Born Again is planning a major narrative retcon by reintroducing the Hand as the central antagonist. We should always be cautious about insiders’ supposed leaks, given their hit-or-miss track and, sometimes, blatant fabrications. Still, this report aligns with long-standing rumors that Elektra (Elodie Yung) will also return to the fold. Given Elektra’s biological and mystical ties to the ancient ninja organization, it would make sense for her to herald the return of the Hand.

In the Netflix era, the Hand was established as a clandestine group seeking immortality through a substance extracted from dragons, but they met their end during the events of The Defenders. Bringing this group back into play represents a significant creative gamble for the studio, yet it offers an opportunity to finally deliver a version of the organization that reflects the source material.

The Hand Having a Second Shot at the MCU Could Be Great

The MCU’s depiction of the Hand is almost unanimously viewed by Daredevil fans as a missed opportunity. Despite their status as one of the most formidable threats in the comic book mythos, the television version of the group frequently felt like a generic criminal enterprise rather than a terrifying mystical cult. In addition, the previous writers largely ignored the demonic origins of the organization, focusing instead on a corporate-style search for longevity that culminated in a definitive defeat during the destruction of Midland Circle.

For Daredevil: Born Again to bring this threat back into the current continuity, the production must navigate the established timeline while providing a logical explanation for their resurgence. This type of creative pivot is not without precedent. Marvel Studios utilized a similar strategy with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which effectively rewrote the history of the Ten Rings to move past the parody version of the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) seen in earlier films. By acknowledging the existence of the previous organization while introducing a more authentic and powerful leadership structure, Born Again can rehabilitate the Hand as a credible global menace.

Reintroducing the Hand also provides the perfect vehicle to address the most significant unresolved plot point from the original Daredevil series. During the first season, a mysterious figure known as Stone (Jasen R. Turner) was shown reporting to Stick (Scott Glenn), hinting at a larger war involving the Chaste and the Hand. This teaser was never followed through on in subsequent seasons, leaving fans to wonder about the fate of the fan-favorite ancient warrior. By centering the third season on a revitalized version of the Hand, the writers can finally integrate the demonic elements of the “Shadowland” storyline or the influence of the Beast, offering a necessary change of pace for Matt Murdock after years of battling the political and criminal machinations of Wilson Fisk.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ this March.

