Daredevil’s 7 Deadliest Villains, Ranked

Daredevil remains one of Marvel Comics most iconic superheroes, but he doesn’t have as many iconic villains as one might expect. Daredevil made his debut in comics in 1964 in his own solo comic book series. Over time, his exploits in comics saw him battle an evil ninja cult called the Hand, fall afoul of a mafia boss known as the Kingpin of Crime, and battle several assassins, both sent by Wilson Fisk and by the Hand.

However, what makes Daredevil special is that he is also an attorney, and he believes, above all else, in the act of the law and that justice is served rather than just seeking vigilante justice. From The Kingpin of Crime to several of Marvel’s deadliest assassins, here are the worst Daredevil villains in Marvel Comics, ranked.

7) Owl

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Leland Owlsley was one of Daredevil’s first comic book villains. Owl debuted in Daredevil Vol. 1 #3 as the first major villain that Matt Murdock had to battle, specifically his rogues gallery of villains, after fighting the Fixer in his first issue and the Spider-Man villain Electro in the second. Owlsley was a crooked businessman and hired Nelson & Murdock to represent him.

Owl isn’t necessarily a supervillain, but he does have the capacity for flight thanks to a special serum he developed. However, the serum has also decreased his mental capacity, and that has made him a little less reliable. Despite this, Owl has become a significant force in the criminal underworld, although beneath the level of names like Kingpin, Tombstone, and more.

6) Typhoid Mary

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Typhoid Mary is one of Kingpin’s deadliest assassins. She made her debut in Daredevil #254 and is a supervillain who is a mutant with dissociative identity disorder, which gave her five different alters. Those include Mary, the quiet, compassionate alter, Typhoid Mary, the lustful, violent alter, Bloody Mary, the brutal and sadistic killer, Walker, the focused, stable alter who knows she has DID, and Mutant Zero, a military-styled agent.

As for her powers, they vary depending on which alter is in control at any time, with Mary having no access to her powers. However, the others possess different levels of telekinectic, pyrokinetic, and telepathic powers. She has been a very much a thorn in Daredevil’s side, which didn’t help when she fell in love with the vigilante.

5) Ikari

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ikari made his debut in Daredevil Vol. 3 #25, and he was around until Daredevil Vol. 4 #17. While this was just a two-year stint as a Daredevil villain, he ended up proving to be almost more than the vigilante could handle. Bullseye hired Ikari, a Japanese martial artist to help kill Daredevil, and he wore a version of Daredevil’s old red and yellow costume.

He also claimed he had a radar sense like Daredevil, and for most of their battles, it seemed that Daredevil was fighting a twister version of himself. His real identity was never known, but that was never important because Ikari was just meant to be a deranged version of Daredevil and one that almost killed him on more than one occasion.

4) Muse

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Muse is one of Daredevil’s most dangerous and deadly villains, thanks to his method of killing and what he does with his victims once he finishes with them. Muse uses the blood of his victims to paint graffiti representing them. He is also someone who has a deranged sense of violence, as he once cut out the eyes of Daredevil’s friend, Blindspot, to make a point to Daredevil.

Muse has slight superpowers, as his body acts like a vortex, making it almost impossible for even Daredevil to sense him. At the same time, he has superhuman senses, which puts him on even ground with Daredevil when the two men fight. He made his first appearance in Daredevil Vol. 5 #11, and Muse was one of the villains who made his MCU debut in the Disney+ series.

3) The Hand

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hand isn’t one person, but it is an organization that has done almost more to just Daredevil than anyone, even more than the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk. The Hand is a ninja clan that worships a demon known as the Beast, and it consists of several different factions overseen by a faction leader and one single supreme leader at the top. In one of Dadedevil’s most iconic storylines, he becomes the supreme leader.

They are also very powerful. On top of the ninja assassins in the Hand, who fight with a mystic power making them stronger, they also deal in black magic and have been responsible for raising some people from the dead, including Daredevil’s former lover, Elektra. They debuted in Daredevil #174 and have been regular enemies of Daredevil, Electra, Wolverine, and The Punisher over the years.

2) Bullseye

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bullseye is one of Marvel’s deadliest assassins, and he has done more to hurt Daredevil than almost anyone. Bullseye made his debut in Daredevil #131 and has been the Man Without Fear’s archenemy ever since. Bullseye even makes things personal more than not, and he has killed two of Daredevil’s greatest loves, Elektra and Karen Page.

Bullseye is similar to Hawkeye in that he rarely misses, and when he does, it is a shocking moment. He didn’t use to have powers, but he does have adamantium fused to his skeleton now to make him much more challenging to defeat. To know his true power and might as a Daredevil villain, it was Bullseye who killed Daredevil in Daredevil: The End, before he then killed himself when he realized there was nothing left to achieve.

1) Kingpin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Daredevil’s deadliest villain is Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime. Fisk started as a Spider-Man villain, but he fits better as a Daredevil villain since he is the overlord of the New York City crime scene, and Daredevil is an attorney and a vigilante protecting the streets. Kingpin also became the mayor, which made him an even stronger villain when facing Daredevil.

To understand how deadly Kingpin is, when he learned who Matt Murdock was, he systematically destroyed his life, costing him his job, his reputation, and the respect of his peers, and he was also responsible for the death of Karen Page. Kingpin ruined Daredevil for a long time, and it was only through comicbook means that Daredevil was ever able to regain his place in the Marvel Universe.

