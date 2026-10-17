Forget The Twilight Zone, This Is the Best Horror Show Ever Made (& I Can Explain Why)

For decades, a lot of people have considered The Twilight Zone to be the greatest horror television show in history. That is a fantastic pick that’s deserving of the label. The legendary anthology series told unique stories in each episode, often diving into sci-fi, social commentary, and more. The original show ran from 1959 through 1964 and set the standard for the genre while inspiring so many projects in the decades after. Over 150 episodes aired, followed by two revivals, including one as recently as 2019. However, even with all of its greatness, one modern show has surpassed The Twilight Zone as the genre’s best.

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Unlike The Twilight Zone, this isn’t an anthology show and is actually a miniseries based on an iconic horror novel from 1959. It isn’t the first adaptation of the story, yet it is one that uses its episodic format to dive deep into the characters and horror elements. The show is The Haunting of Hill House, which debuted in 2018 and quickly became one of the best shows in Netflix history. It might not yet have the iconic status that The Twilight Zone has earned over the years, but it should get there as more people watch this incredible miniseries.

The Haunting Of Hill House Is A Perfect Horror Show

From the mind of horror master Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Hill House is a spectacularly crafted experience. Cutting back and forth across two timelines, the story centers on the Crain siblings and how their paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them into adulthood. The show works because these characters are well developed and feel realistic. Their harrowing time at Hill House torments them in different ways, and the end result is a group of flawed people who feel like a truly dysfunctional family.

If this were a movie, the characters wouldn’t get as much time to showcase their layers. In a miniseries, they each get plenty of time to explain what makes them tick, and you learn to care for them. Another selling point of the show is the creepy nature of the house itself. Nearly every scene in the titular home feels unsettling, and you’re always waiting to see what will terrify you next. Entities like The Bowler Hat Man and the Bent-Neck Lady are among the scariest things ever featured in a horror TV series.

Speaking of the Bent-Neck Lady, the twist surrounding her is a huge part of why The Haunting of Hill House is so fondly remembered. Nell (Victoria Pedretti) deals with sleep paralysis and is haunted by visions of a woman with a broken neck. It’s a frightening sight on its own, yet the reveal that Nell is actually the Bent-Neck Lady who has been haunting her younger self makes for a special moment.

That episode is fantastic, as is the follow-up, “Two Storms”, which is the show’s finest hour. We experience a storm in the past, where young Nell seemingly disappears, while another storm happens in the present at Nell’s funeral. Both sides are equally intriguing for different reasons, with the past being haunting and the present being highly emotional. The final shot and line of the episode is a gut punch that few shows can match.

The Rewatch Value Of The Haunting Of Hill House Is Unmatched

Sometimes, a show can be incredible, yet won’t be something you want to watch more than once. It could be that the subject matter is difficult to consume or that it just doesn’t work as well a second time around. That’s not the case with The Haunting of Hill House, which gets better with each viewing. Knowing the show’s biggest plot twists means there won’t be a surprise on repeat watches, but you’ll likely grasp elements of it that you missed the first time. It actually makes the big reveals even better.

One of the coolest things that makes The Haunting of Hill House worth watching more than once is trying to find the hidden ghosts. Soon after the series aired, people started finding random ghosts in the background of scenes throughout the show. It turns out that there are dozens of these ghosts for you to discover, which could be an entire rewatch or two on its own. The jump scares are also so good, they’ll still likely get you the second time around.

Other Horror Shows That Rank Among The Best

Calling The Haunting of Hill House the greatest horror TV show ever is high praise. Even if you don’t consider The Twilight Zone to be the best, as so many people do, there are plenty of other options. The Walking Dead was one of the biggest in history, drawing in millions of viewers weekly to watch people try to survive in a world overrun by the undead. Alas, as good as the show’s peak was, it dipped in quality over the years, which holds it back from being the best. That’s why being a miniseries is an advantage for The Haunting of Hill House.

The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt both nailed the anthology aspect incredibly well. They’re rightfully iconic shows, though that format does allow for some forgettable episodes. Nothing in The Haunting of Hill House feels skippable, making for stronger overall quality. The X-Files leaned more into sci-fi, American Horror Story is inconsistent, and Stranger Things had a weak final season. Even Mike Flanagan’s other great shows, like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor, are good, but not quite up to the level of The Haunting of Hill House, which is a special show.

Mike Flanagan Show Year of Release Platform The Haunting of Hill House 2018 Netflix The Haunting of Bly Manor 2020 Netflix Midnight Mass 2021 Netflix The Midnight Club 2022 Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher 2023 Netflix Carrie 2026 Prime

What is your pick for the best horror TV series in history? Let us know in the comments!