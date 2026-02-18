Four Years Ago Today, An Epic 3-Season Fantasy Masterpiece Came to an End (& It Still Hasn’t Been Matched)

It’s been four years since the end of A Discovery of Witches, a three-season series that we consider the best romantasy TV show of the 21st century (so far). Romantasy is all the rage in literature, but there have been surprisingly few successful forays into the genre on TV. That will hopefully change over the next few years; epic novels like A Court of Thorns and Roses and Fourth Wing are currently being adapted for the small screen, although progress has been tortuously slow for lovers of the genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those less well-acquainted with romantasy, the genre is basically a twist on the traditional fantasy genre – one in which romance plays a key role while navigating a supernatural world. The protagonists are usually female, frequently “ordinary” people who dive head-first into a world of mysticism and magic, and there are often some pretty steamy scenes. When it comes to romantasy, A Discovery of Witches still hasn’t been beaten.

A Discovery of Witches Is An Underrated Fantasy Gem

Play video

Based on Deborah Harkness’ fantastic All Souls Trilogy (and named after the first book in the series), A Discovery of Witches stars Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer as the vampire Matthew Clairmont and the witch Diana Bishop. Diana is the main character, reluctant to use her powers but forced back into the magical world when she stumbles on an ancient manuscript that’s been left for centuries. Naturally, it doesn’t take long for the sparks to fly between Matthew and Diana, as they find themselves caught up in a dangerous prophecy and an even darker conspiracy.

A Discovery of Witches pulls off something that’s quite rare; it sets the bar high, and then consistently meets it. Each season expands the world of vampires, witches, and daemons in a fantastic (and fantastical) way, and it doesn’t long for the series to find an innovative way of “showing, not telling” when it comes to exploring the past; hunted in the present, Diana uses her magic to transport herself and Matthew back to 1590, where they must navigate yesterday’s mysteries if they are to find the clues they need to solve their crisis.

The performances (from both stars and supporting cast) are absolutely electric, and it’s striking that no season dips below 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. The writing is slick and effective; it’s true that Season 3 feels a little rushed compared to the previous two, but it’s striking that no plot threads are left untied, with everything coming together nicely. The world-building is refreshing and truly immersive, the “rules” of magic work perfectly, and the love story – of course – is at the heart of it all.

A Discovery of Witches Is Unique Among Fantasy Series

Created by Sky Studios and Bad Wolf (of Doctor Who fame), A Discovery of Witches stands out from other fantasy shows for one simple reason: it’s a complete story, taking full advantage of its three seasons to wrap everything up nicely. It helps that each season adapts another of the books, meaning there are no real cliffhangers or abrupt pivots (unlike certain fantasy shows, Harkness had finished the books before the show was made – and there’s no controversy as in Game of Thrones). In fact, the series’ future was never really in doubt; the first season performed so well that Sky renewed the second and third in a block.

The romantasy genre has come a long way since Twilight‘s Bella Swan, and modern romantasy heroines are fighters. Diana is no wallflower, but a powerhouse in her own right, and she and Matthew swiftly become equals who protect and defend one another rather than being part of a more one-sided relationship. What’s more, while Matthew has that traditional vampire brooding, he’s no Edward Cullen; this isn’t about teen angst, but rather mature decisions by an ageless being and an accomplished historian who’s able to get to grips with the world she’s navigating.

As a historian, Diana Bishop is of course a brilliant lens through which to view the time travel aspect of A Discovery of Witches. This isn’t Bad Wolf’s first foray into time travel, given the studio was founded by Doctor Who alums, and their experience means they manage to make the more “timey-wimey” arcs – and the culture shock – perfectly understandable. The title of the series says everything; the theme of “discovery” runs through this entire show, as the protagonists explore love, destiny, and so much more. It’s available to stream now on Netflix, and can’t come more strongly recommended.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!