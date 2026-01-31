There’s no denying it: Romantasy has become one of the easiest genres to binge on TV. Take romance, mix it with curses, supernatural and mystical creatures, alternate realms, parallel universes, messy timelines, and boom — you’re already emotionally invested. It’s no surprise the genre has exploded in popularity lately. But here’s the thing: even though plenty of shows try this formula, not all of them get it right. Some completely lose themselves in worldbuilding (which is essential in fantasy), while others force romances with zero chemistry (which kills the experience). Real romantasy is the kind of story that makes you accept even ridiculous universe rules just to see how far a couple can go — and to pull that off, balance is everything.

Whether it’s forbidden love, unexpected reunions, or relationships stretching across centuries, some shows absolutely nail it. But which ones? Here are the 7 best romantasy TV shows of the 21st century that every fan of the genre needs to watch.

7) Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles only approach romance in a very implicit way, but the TV adaptation chooses to be bolder — and that’s a major win, especially considering this is far from a comfortable love story. Interview with the Vampire follows Louis (Jacob Anderson), a tortured vampire who revisits his immortal life through an interview while reflecting on his relationship with the charismatic and cruel Lestat (Sam Reid). Their romance is intense, toxic, and layered, completely rejecting the idealized supernatural love that dominates much of the genre.

The show clearly wants to dig into complex, deeply human questions about being in a relationship with someone (in this case, over centuries), and that’s where it really shines. What we get is a messy, complicated dynamic full of power plays and emotional dependence. Louis and Lestat aren’t meant to be a fan-favorite couple; they’re there to show how love can become a prison when mixed with immortality. Interview with the Vampire is a more adult and more psychological take on romantasy, and easily one of the best the genre has ever delivered on TV.

6) True Blood

Not every season of True Blood was great, but the truth is that its romantic storyline drives the entire series from the very first episode, and that’s a huge reason why it built such a loyal fanbase back then. Set in a Louisiana where vampires live openly thanks to synthetic blood, the story centers on Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress who falls for vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer) and suddenly finds herself pulled into a world filled with other supernatural creatures, political intrigue, and completely chaotic relationships.

As mentioned, romance has always been the heart of the show, but what really sets True Blood apart is how it uses those relationships to explore prejudice, desire, and belonging. Not everything has aged well, that’s true, but True Blood helped bring romantasy into the TV mainstream by mixing dramatic romance with meaningful social commentary and a healthy dose of narrative insanity. It’s messy and over-the-top, sure, but that’s what makes the whole experience so memorable for audiences.

5) Pushing Daisies

It’s a shame that not many people have heard of Pushing Daisies, and it might be the most unexpected entry on this list (but also one of the most creative). The series follows Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker who can bring the dead back to life with a single touch. There’s just one catch: he can never touch them again. So when he revives Charlotte “Chuck” Charles (Anna Friel), his childhood love, the two have to learn how to deal with a relationship where even the smallest physical contact can be fatal. And that limitation becomes the emotional core of the entire show.

Pushing Daisies has a great premise and an even better execution (even though it was canceled). Instead of leaning into grand melodrama like so many others, the show builds its romance through small gestures, lingering looks, and meaningful dialogue. This is a couple that’s sweet, frustrating, and surprisingly deep all at once. In the world of fantasy, it’s rare to find dynamics like this, and that’s why it works, because it puts emotion before concept. When it comes to romantasy, that kind of approach is genuinely valuable.

4) Outlander

Outlander isn’t usually labeled as romantasy, since its foundation leans more toward drama and sci-fi. Still, the few elements it borrows from the genre are more than enough to earn it a spot on this list. And if there’s one show that truly takes the idea of epic romance seriously, it’s this one. The story begins when Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a 1940s nurse, accidentally travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). From there, the couple goes through wars, separations, heavy emotional drama, and life-changing decisions that stretch across decades.

Outlander‘s biggest strength is that it never treats its romance as background noise. Claire and Jamie are the absolute center of the narrative, and everything revolves around the choices they make to stay together. Time travel and the many subplots are essential, of course, but they mainly exist to put real obstacles in the couple’s path. The goal is to show how literally everything can be used to test how far their love can go. Sadly, it doesn’t get the audience it deserves, but for romantasy fans looking for something outside the usual formula, it’s one of the best options out there.

3) My Lady Jane

When My Lady Jane was canceled, viewers lost their minds — and for good reason. This is an innovative series with a genuinely different approach: it takes a tragic historical figure and turns her into the lead of a humorous romantic fantasy. The show follows Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), who’s forced into a political marriage with Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) in an alternate version of England where some people can transform into animals — and yes, that completely changes the game. It sounds strange, but that’s exactly what makes it so interesting.

Jane and Guildford’s romance starts out of obligation and slowly grows into the kind of slow burn romantasy fans usually love. On top of that, whenever things start to feel cliché, the show flips expectations instead. Also, it breaks the fourth wall when needed and gives us a couple that develops naturally (before you know it, you’re rooting for both of them). My Lady Jane has a truly creative concept, feels light and smart, and most importantly, understands that the genre doesn’t have to be all adventure, high stakes, and drama. Sometimes, it just needs to be fun.

2) The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries pretty much wrote the rulebook for modern TV romantasy, and that’s not an exaggeration. Back when the genre didn’t even have a name yet, the show was already making history. Set in Mystic Falls, it follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she becomes involved with vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), creating a love triangle that turned into a full-on obsession for millions of fans. From there, the universe expands with witches, werewolves, ancient curses, and an increasingly complex (and complicated) mythology.

To this day, the series is still remembered and loved, and one of the reasons it remains so relevant is how it always used relationships as the engine of its storytelling. Every death, betrayal, or sacrifice comes from deeply emotional decisions. And even when the writing stumbles, The Vampire Diaries never loses sight of its real hook: the audience’s connection to these characters. So overall, the show may be uneven, but it understands better than most how to turn supernatural romance into something genuinely addictive.

1) A Discovery of Witches

One of the most underrated shows is A Discovery of Witches, which is a real shame, because this is a story that really finds balance between rich fantasy worldbuilding (the kind many viewers love) and a more mature romance that acts as the finishing touch. The plot follows Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), an academic witch who discovers a forbidden magical manuscript and, because of that, forms a connection with Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a vampire scientist. And no, that premise doesn’t ruin anything, even if it might sound uninteresting at first. That’s because their relationship goes directly against the rules that forbid unions between supernatural species.

Here’s another show that knows how to build romance without rushing it. Diana and Matthew don’t become a couple overnight, since they have to earn each other’s trust while handling supernatural politics, complicated families, and time travel. Much like Outlander, A Discovery of Witches respects its worldbuilding and, more importantly, understands that the genre works a thousand times better when love isn’t just fate, but a choice. It’s one of the most complete examples of what romantasy can look like on TV.

