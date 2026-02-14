There Can Be No Debate That These 5 Romantasy Books Are All 10/10 Masterpieces

The romantasy genre might be booming, but it’s not easy find books that masterfully blend fantasy and romance — and deliver near-perfect stories in the process. To be fair, it’s difficult to find 10/10 fantasy books in general. The genre has a lot of moving parts, and crafting a standout book means juggling a strong plot, detailed world-building, complex characters, and romance. And authors don’t just need to get those things right on an individual level; they also need to combine them in a satisfying way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a daunting task, and even the most popular romantasy books out there don’t always accomplish it. Fortunately, there are a few that do. From a lush, gothic tale that unpacks how faith and power interact to a cozy romantasy with a fresh approach to faeries, there’s no denying that these books get it all right.

5) The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig

Image via Orbit Books/Hachette Book Group

The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig was one of the best romantasy releases of 2025, and it’s difficult to find fault with this story — even if we can’t judge it as a whole until its sequel, The Knave and the Moon, comes out later this year. Following a Diviner as her sisters disappear and she sets out to learn what happened to them, The Knight and the Moth digs deep into conversations about belief and how it can be manipulated. It also nails its backdrop, transporting readers to a world that’s dark and atmospheric in the best way. There’s plenty of chemistry between its heroine and love interest, and some steam (but not so much that it distracts from the gripping story). And an expertly placed plot twist ends this novel on a high note, ensuring it’s a true 10/10 from beginning to end.

4) Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross

Image via Macmillan Publishers

Another strong offering from 2025, Wild Reverence is the adult spinoff of Rebecca Ross’ Divine Rivals duology. And it delivers the same lyrical writing, romantic tension, and atmospheric backdrop as Ross’ previous books. However, its world-building is where it truly shines, with the book expanding on Divine Rivals‘ lore — and crafting a mythology that feels every bit as thorough as any breakdown of the Greek or Roman gods. Ross’ world is fully fleshed out here, and the major conflicts and central romance are that much stronger because of it. This novel is the author at her finest, and it’s a prime example of romantasy done right. It’s also a romantasy story that desperately needs an adaptation.

3) The Jasad Crown by Sara Hashem

Image via Orbit Books/Hachette Book Group

The Jasad Heir leaves an impact with its Egyptian-inspired setting and enemies-to-lovers romance (that actually sees its characters starting as enemies). But while the first book in Sara Hashem’s Scorched Throne duology isn’t quite a 10/10, its sequel, The Jasad Crown, is. It benefits from the groundwork laid in the previous book, which allows it to move along at a faster and more satisfying pace. The characters and their dynamics are still top-tier, and the author manages to expand the world in intriguing ways. Hashem accomplishes this while also building to a tense and epic climax. It’s one that will have readers in their feelings in the best way.

2) Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie

Image via Penguin Random House

I.V. Marie’s Immortal Consequences is a seriously impressive debut, and its premise — which sees its characters competing to maintain their sense of self and memories while in purgatory — sets it up for success. The author juggles multiple perspectives masterfully, and she balances more than one love story without the narrative feeling uneven. This is accomplished while pitting the characters against one another in a series of trials. Trials are a common romantasy trope, but the purgatory backdrop puts a fun, new spin on it. The book is also well-written and leaves readers eager to pick up its sequel. It’s a near-perfect release, which bodes well for I.V. Marie’s writing career.

1) Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett

Image via Penguin Random House

When it comes to cozy romantasy books, you can’t do much better than Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries. The novel feels like a warm hug, with enough charming backdrops and delicious descriptions of food to convince readers to return to it over and over. The titular heroine feels grounded and different from other romantasy leads, and the same is true of her charming but lazy love interest. The book takes a fresh and scientific approach to faeries, forgoing so many of the overdone tropes of other fae stories. And it strikes the right balance between being less urgent — a must for anything categorized as cozy — and having high personal stakes. It’s expertly done and a must-read for cozy fantasy and romantasy lovers everywhere.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!