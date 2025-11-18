Hazbin Hotel Star Breaks Down New Broadway Special As It Hits Prime: “Kind of Magical” [Exclusive]

The journey of Hazbin Hotel—from Vivienne Medrano’s lifelong passion project to a Prime Video streaming powerhouse—is nearly as chaotic and surprising as the residents of the hotel itself. But there is no better example of just how much Hazbin Hotel has taken pop culture by storm than its recent leap to the Great White Way. The one-night-only spectacular, Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, which took place on October 20, 2025, at the historic Majestic Theatre (home to Phantom of the Opera for 35 years), captured the show’s energy. Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway acted as the centerpiece for the Season Two premiere celebration and starred lead actors—Erika Henningson (Charlie Morningstar), Jeremy Jordan (Lucifer Morningstar), Christian Borle (Vox), Jessica Vosk (Lute), Blake Roman (Angel Dust), Amir Talai (Alastor), Krystina Alabado (Cherri Bomb)—performing numbers from the series, as well as appearances from Medrano and musical composer, Sam Haft.

For Amir Talai, the voice of the diabolically smooth yet charming Radio Demon, Alastor, it was more than just a run-of-the-mill event—it was a personal career milestone. While many of the cast members of Hazbin Hotel have impressive stage credits and Tony Awards under their belts, the one-night-only performance at the Majestic Theatre marked Talai’s official Broadway debut. In an exclusive interview, Talai opened up about the emotional intensity, the stress, and the sheer delight of that single night, sharing the moments that made the experience unforgettable.

Performing on Broadway for the First Time Was a Surreal Experience for Amir Talai

Credit: David Giesbrecht/Prime

The path to a Broadway debut is usually paved with weeks or months of intensive, focused rehearsal that only the select few will ever experience in their career. However, for a one-off live event, the process was, by necessity, severely shortened and frenetic. This difference, along with the pressure of stepping onto a stage in a theater that has seen decades of Broadway history, led to a whirlwind of adrenaline and emotion for Talai.

“My Broadway debut was kind of incredible. It was surreal. It was nonstop. It was harried,” Talai recounted in our exclusive interview. The weight of the moment, along with the speed at which the performance came together, made for a high-wire act where the thrill was as palpable as the risk. “I think making a Broadway debut is amazing for anyone who does that. But usually you have like six [to] eight weeks of rehearsal and you sort of get to know your cast, but [this was] all sort of fresh and crazy.”

Despite the high-pressure environment, Talai made a conscious effort not to let the day slip by in a blur of hitting marks and cue checks. He was acutely aware of the significance of the moment, allowing himself to fully feel the impact of achieving a monumental career milestone.

“I’m grateful that I was able to stop and smell the roses that whole day,” he shared. “I think I cried eight or nine times. That’s not an exaggeration. I was absolutely floored by Erika Henningsen that whole day. She is a dynamo. She’s a superstar.”

The raw emotion Talai felt speaks volumes about the gravity of the moment and the phenomenon Hazbin Hotel has become. For an actor, performing on a Broadway stage—especially The Majestic—is the realization of a lifelong dream. The tears were not of worry or anxiety, but of gratitude, awe, and perhaps disbelief that his character, Alastor, had been accepted so wholeheartedly by the audience to the point that it had taken him right into the heart of New York theater.

The Incredible Bond Between the Cast and the Audience’s Energy Only Added to the Memorable Night

Credit: David Giesbrecht/Prime

What truly anchored Talai through the “harried” pace and the chaotic process leading up to the day of the performance was the strong connection he already shared with his co-stars. While co-stars in a traditional Broadway show typically get to know each other over the course of an extensive rehearsal period, the Hazbin Hotel cast comprises people who had been working together for two years, building their characters through isolated recording sessions. Bringing that established camaraderie to the stage and feeding off of one another’s energies was a source of comfort and strength for Talai.

“I was lucky enough to work with people who I had been working with for a year and a half. To take that stage with people who I genuinely love was incredibly meaningful,” Talai said. This shared history created a unique and tight-knit support system, making the experience feel less like a high-pressure one-off night and more like a family reunion on the world’s biggest stage.

This camaraderie was only heightened by the respect Talai was shown by his castmates, many of whom are Broadway veterans. “It meant a lot to them also, but they had all been on Broadway before. So knowing that it was my first time, they got how that element of it was really special for me,” he said.

Talai’s Broadway debut was also a shared experience with another beloved voice actor from the Hellaverse. “To be able to share that with Richard Horvitz, who had also never been on Broadway, was great,” Talai added, referring to the actor who voices Moxxie in Hazbin’s sister show, Helluva Boss. Sharing the spotlight with a fellow first-timer created a special bond that only Talai and Horvitz could fully understand.

The final, unforgettable moment, however, belonged to the audience. For a character as unique as Alastor, who is known for his vintage radio broadcast voice and larger-than-life presence, a live performance gave the audience the chance to fully engage with seeing their favorite character brought to life in person. “Hearing people’s reactions to my first entrance was kind of magical,” Talai admitted. That instantaneous connection with the fans and the burst of energy and appreciation from co-stars cemented the night not just as a successful live performance, but as a moment of unforgettable shared memories for those involved.

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway and Hazbin Hotel (Season 1 and 2) are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway and Hazbin Hotel (Season 1 and 2) are currently streaming on Prime Video.