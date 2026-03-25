Harry Potter Remake Trailer Breakdown: Every Reveal And All Changes To Books & Movies Explained

HBO has finally given the world a first look at the new Harry Potter TV series, now releasing Christmas 2026. Many were skeptical when HBO announced an impending Harry Potter remake; the films are so dearly-loved, and seemed impossible to match or beat. But the new Harry Potter first look is absolutely magical, unveiling superb casting choices and a story that’s surprisingly deep.

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The Harry Potter TV show will reveal parts of Hogwarts that aren’t in the books. Set photos have confirmed we’ll see more of the wider wizarding world, not just from Harry’s own perspective. And the long-form narrative of a TV show means this series can spend much more time with the cast and characters. Frankly, this first look reveals a Harry Potter remake that really does feel like essential viewing… and here are all the major reveals and changes.

Stylistically, the Harry Potter TV show is taking a very different approach. The films matured as the actors aged, but the cinematography and lighting here is already slightly less childlike and fantastical. This clearly reflects targeting; the HBO series is principally aimed at nostalgic older viewers, with the hopes they will want to share this franchise with their own children.

14. The Harry Potter TV Show Reveals More of Life with the Dursleys

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The Harry Potter trailer opens with confirmation we’re going to be spending a lot more time at No. 4, Privet Drive. There are more scenes of Privet Drive and Harry’s pre-Hogwarts life than many viewers would expect, but it does make sense; a lot of the magical scenes will require CGI and VFX, while the introductory shots will have been completed.

4 Privet Drive actually feels like something of an improvement on the films. The house, decorations, and clothing speak of middle-class British strivers in the 1990s. The Dursleys of the first books are a little exaggerated, almost cartoonish in places, which caused problems when J.K. Rowling began fleshing them out. These feel more grounded and real – albeit still just as hostile.

13. Harry is Bullied at School

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The Harry Potter series is clearly going to show us a lot more of Harry’s troubled life. Several shots show Dudley Dursley and his friends bullying Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry at school, building on some throwaway mentions in the books. This also serves as excellent foreshadowing for Dudley’s entire character arc, because he gradually gets drawn into some gangs.

12. Aunt Petunia Cutting Harry’s Hair

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Petunia and Vernon Dursley did their level best to tell Harry there was nothing special about him; the books went into more detail than the films, and it looks as though the TV show will feature all of them. According to the books, Petunia put in great effort trying to keep Harry’s messy hair under control, but it kept magically growing back in an unwitting act of rebellion. Bel Powley plays Aunt Petunia with a real sense of anger and outrage, a much more visceral and raw version of the character.

11. The Hogwarts Letters Arrive

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Petunia is wrong, of course. The Hogwarts letters arrive, the beginning of Harry’s true adventure, and they’re immediately remarkable. Notice the florid writing style on the address. Meanwhile, the letter is striking for one specific absence; it doesn’t have a postage stamp. To Harry, this would indicate it had been hand-delivered. In reality, it’s magic.

10. Harry Learns About His Parents From Hagrid

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The Harry Potter TV show is clearly spending more time on the journey to Diagon Alley, and there are several shots from the London Underground. There, Nick Frost’s Hagrid tells Harry a little more about his parents as he prepares to introduce him to the wizarding world.

9. The Hogwarts Express

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Naturally, the Harry Potter trailer features several shots of Harry making his way to Platform 9 and 3/4, followed by one gorgeous shot of the Hogwarts Express. The journey to Hogwarts is a long one, because the train only arrives at night – just as in the books.

8. Arriving at Hogwarts in the Great Hall

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HBO clearly isn’t ready to give us the full exterior of Hogwarts yet; although we get to see glimpses of the approach, the first look avoids giving us a glimpse of Hogwarts in all its majesty and splendor, saving that for full trailers. Instead, there’s a shot of the entrance hall, which looks incredibly grand. Note the staircases that will lead the students on into the wider building.

7. Minerva McGonagall

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Of course, the first look is also an opportunity to introduce viewers to the main cast. It includes a delightful introduction to Janet McTeer’s Minerva McGonagall, the harsh and imposing teacher with a heart of gold. McTeer is following on from Maggie Smith’s unforgettable portrayal, but she already looks the part.

6. Ollivander Gives Harry His Wand

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Anton Lesser is Ollivander, and the new trailer includes a shot of him giving Harry his trademark wand. This is clearly one scene where the muted colorscheme works against the show, because Ollivander seems a little too much in shadow.

5. We’re Seeing More Lessons at Hogwarts

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Expect to see a lot more of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter TV show. It’s already been confirmed that the show will spend time in different classes; this is presumably History of Magic, a lesson Ron tends to fall asleep in. We later see shots of a Herbology class with Professor Sprout, continuing to expand the story.

4. Malfoy, Crabbe, and Goyle

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There are several other quick shots of key members of the cast, including Lox Pratt’s new portrayal of Draco Malfoy. Finn Stevens and William Nash will play Draco’s customary sidekicks, Crabbe and Goyle.

3. Severus Snape

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There’s only a brief glimpse of Paapa Essiedu’s Severus Snape, a fast-paced scene in which he uses lumos to project light in a darkened hallway (the above image is a clearer shot, a promotional image from HBO). The trailer scene, no doubt, is from the moment where he almost discovers Harry; his legilimens powers can sense Harry’s mind, even though The Boy Who Lived is beneath an invisibility cloak at the time. HBO has rightly recognized that it’s impossible to match Alan Rickman’s legendary portrayal, taking a very different approach.

2. Albus Dumbledore

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John Lithgow’s Dumbledore looks perfect. The role of Dumbledore has been played by several different actors, meaning it’s a lot easier to reinterpret the character. The Harry Potter TV series will expand Dumbledore’s story, telling the story of his quest for the Horcruxes, and also showing him using the Pensieve rather more. He’s using the Pensieve in this shot, as indicated by the tool he’ll use to gather memories.

1. Harry, Ron, & Hermione’s First Meeting

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Naturally, everything rests on the dynamic between Harry and his closest friends, Ron and Hermione (played by Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton). We see several shots of the trio together, and then a brief glimpse of their first meeting aboard the Hogwarts Express. It’s played much more for awkwardness here, with Ron making an amusing lightning-blast shape with his hands.

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