His & Hers Ending Explained After That Wild Killer Twist

Netflix is great for a murder mystery. Case in point the Knives Out sequels, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Thursday Murder Club, and the more comedic Murder Mystery and Murderville. Add their newest hit, the miniseries His & Hers, to the list, because it’s an easily bingeable and engrossing time in front of the screen. An adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel, this thriller is fronted by phenomenal performance from Jon Bernthal and, especially, Tessa Thompson (who also executive produces). And, throughout the six episodes, we really are given plenty of reasons to believe that one or the other is responsible for the three murders that take place throughout the miniseries’ run.

So, was it one of them? Was it both? Was it another resident of the small town Dahlonega? Let’s unpack what the final episode has in store for viewers.

And, as one might imagine, Spoilers for His & Hers follow.

The following includes a discussion of plot points involving sexual assault.

Who Is the Killer in His & Hers?

Thompson’s Anna is a reporter who just took some extended, and unexplained, time off from work. Now she’s back, and she sees an opportunity to get back in front of the camera when someone is murdered in her hometown. She, and we, learn from her husband, Jack, the town’s chief investigator, that the victim was one of Anna’s school days friends. And, by the end of the first episode, we learn not only that Jack was having an affair with this victim (as his wife had been missing nearly a year), but also that Anna was watching them.

The victim, Rachel, was stabbed 40 times in the chest. Anna isn’t particularly phased by her friend’s final, brutal moments on Earth. Was that just because she witnessed Rachel with Jack? Or is it something else? Things get even more cloudy when Helen, another of Anna’s childhood friends, is found leaning over dead on her office table. Lastly, Zoe, a third of Anna’s friends and Jack’s sister, is killed off as well.

By this point we’re pretty positive that Jack didn’t kill any of them. We’re still suspicious of Anna, but that goes away when she discovers something in the lake house of her coworker, Lexi Jones. It turns out, Lexi is actually Catherine Alexis Kelly, who was bullied by the other girls in their younger years for her weight. Since then, she’s shed her extra weight and had a glow up, as it were, making herself entirely unrecognizable when compared to her high school self.

In Lexi’s lake house, we learn just what it was that drove Anna away from her friends. As it turns out, the three now-dead women organized an event for Anna’s 16th birthday where older men met them all in the woods and sexually assaulted both Anna and Catherine. Catherine resents Anna for having invited her to spend time with her, Rachel, Helen, and Zoe. We, and Anna, now fully believe that Catherine is now nearing the end of her revenge, especially once she aims a gun at Anna. But then Jack’s partner, Priya, arrives and shoots Lexi.

However, as it turns out, it never was Catherine. Instead, we learn that Anna’s voiceovers that have been occurring every now and then for six episodes was actually her reading a letter from her mother, Alice. This whole time we’ve been led to believe that Alice is suffering from dementia, e.g. in a moment when she makes coffee for Jack only to then be surprised that he’s there and in another moment where she makes eggs for Anna only to leave the shells in them. In fact, Alice has been faking her dementia, and she killed the three women because she stumbled upon a home video that showed her daughter’s (and Catherine’s) sexual assault.

Alice’s plan was to frame Catherine for the murders, but that had to change when Priya killed her. So, now, Alice is confessing to her daughter and still doesn’t feel as though she’ll be caught, because investigators never think to investigate women or senior citizens when it comes to hunting down serial killers. The show ends with us believing that’s exactly how things will play out, because Anna and Alice share a smile that conveys a “Thank you” and a “You’re welcome.”

What were your thoughts on His & Hers? Let us know in the comments.