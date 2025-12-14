All 3 Knives Out Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best (Including Wake Up Dead Man)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is the newest installment in writer-director Rian Johnson’s murder mystery franchise. Beginning with Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), the Netflix film series revolves around seasoned private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his investigations into peculiar murders, typically involving wealthy and influential individuals. All three Knives Out movies have received widespread praise from critics and general audiences and have been hailed for their star-studded casts and incisive writing. Complete with plenty of humor and countless plot twists, the Knives Out franchise has successfully captivated the minds of film lovers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ranked from worst to best below, the three Knives Out movies are thrilling whodunit tales.

3) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Glass Onion thrillingly dials up the mayhem in comparison to its predecessor, and the result is an exhilarating murder mystery. In the story, billionaire tech CEO Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some friends to his private island, where they play a game to determine a killer. After arriving with the guests, Blanc finds himself embroiled in a wild investigation when a pair of murders turns the gathering into chaos. Despite its tension and grisly moments, Glass Onion is arguably the funniest Knives Out movie. The film’s amusing characters hilariously shine a light on the hubris and out-of-touch nature of rich people. From United States Senate candidate Clare Debella (Kathryn Hahn) to fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) to controversial streamer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), the many personalities in Glass Onion are fun to watch.

Glass Onion‘s ending is utterly bonkers and serves as a riveting conclusion to the mystery. Yet, the many moving pieces and surprise plot points may be too convoluted for some audiences. Johnson delivers a more layered narrative than the first Knives Out film, and the clash of unchecked egos and power renders Glass Onion an entertaining spectacle. Even so, Blanc’s grand reveal of the case’s truth may prompt more questions than most viewers would prefer. Spearheaded by an ensemble firing on all cylinders and a wonderfully witty script, Glass Onion is outstanding despite being the weakest of the Knives Out films.

2) Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Blanc faces the “holy grail” of murder cases in Wake Up Dead Man, making for an incredibly thought-provoking mystery. The complicated world of religion takes center stage in the film as Blanc delves into the murder of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) during a Good Friday service conducted alongside Father Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor). Although Jud is initially the prime suspect due to his hatred of Wicks’s ultra-conservative vision for the Catholic Church, the priest works with Blanc to discover which of the Monsignor’s devoted followers really killed him. A deep examination of cruelty vs. compassion in the Christian faith, Wake Up Dead Man is so much more than a murder mystery.

Father Jud’s reflection on his troubled past, paired with his desire to do good in the name of his faith, makes for a fascinating character study. Moreover, each of the loyal parishioners has a dark secret and a reason for wanting Wicks dead. The eerie history of the Monsignor’s family fortune adds another intriguing layer to Wake Up Dead Man, which dedicates much of its run time to questioning the purpose of faith while unveiling shocking details about its characters. Standout acting performances from O’Connor as Jud and Glenn Close as Wicks’s overzealous assistant, Martha, elevate Wake Up Dead Man‘s engaging mystery. The movie’s ending twists and reveals are satisfyingly executed, offering a surprisingly uplifting conclusion to the grim saga. All in all, Wake Up Dead Man proves that a whodunit can be both gripping and contemplative.

1) Knives Out

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Blanc’s first murder mystery is still his best. Knives Out introduces the detective as he investigates the sudden and unexplained death of bestselling author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) following his birthday party. Friction between Thrombey’s family members erupts in the wake of his murder, and their potential motives for killing the novelist are slowly revealed. Knives Out‘s multitude of misdirections and red herrings constantly keep viewers on edge. It’s truly challenging to figure out all of the answers before the movie explains everything at the end. Even when Thrombey’s nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana De Armas) emerges as the likely culprit, things aren’t at all what they seem.

Knives Out has stood the test of time so well because it delivers everything a classic whodunit should. Complex characters brilliantly bring the story to life, and their dysfunctional family dynamic makes the plot even more compelling. The different personalities of Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans), Walt Thrombey (Michael Shannon), Joni Thrombey (Toni Collette), and others create an intricate portrait of the wealthy family, enhanced by superb performances and fun comedic elements. Tons of well-placed twists, subtle hints at the truth, and an immensely satisfying conclusion solidify Knives Out as a masterful and rewatchable murder mystery film.

What is your ranking of the Knives Out movies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!