How Apple TV’s Upcoming Fantasy Show Could Run for 10+ Seasons (& Might Not End Until the 2040s)

Apple TV‘s upcoming fantasy show could continue for more than 10 seasons, and it might not end until the 2040s — but considering the source material, that timeline works. There are many fantasy adaptations that have the potential for lengthy runs, including the animated Wheel of Time remake. Unfortunately, very few of them get to see that potential all the way through. Cancellations are all too common in the streaming era, preventing many projects in the category from reaching proper conclusions.

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And even fantasy shows that do end on their own terms don’t tend to run so long. Supernatural is a rare example of one surpassing 10 seasons, but even hits like Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and The Vampire Diaries clock in around 7-8 outings. There’s one exciting adaptation that could reach double-digit seasons, however, now that Apple TV is tackling the Cosmere. Depending on how many books from Brandon Sanderson’s fantasy universe the streamer adapts, its biggest show could even last into the 2040s. There’ll be more than enough material for it to last all those years.

The Stormlight Archive TV Show Could Run for 10+ Seasons on Apple TV

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

With The Stormlight Archive set to become a TV show, the upcoming Wheel of Time remake isn’t the only project with the potential to span 10+ seasons. Sanderson’s epic currently consists of five books — each of which clocks in at 1,000+ pages — and he intends to write a second arc, which will feature five more novels. That’s not to mention that The Stormlight Archive novellas, which could add episodes here and there. It’s certainly enough material to warrant such a long run, especially if Apple TV dedicates one outing to each book. With the books being as long as they are, they could also span multiple seasons. Game of Thrones needed two to cover A Storm of Swords, and something similar could happen as Sanderson’s adaptation progresses.

Such a massive run would likely bring The Stormlight Archive into the 2040s, especially accounting for the need to release the next five books first. If Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive are successful, it’s also possible that seasons of the latter will be broken up by spinoffs based on other Cosmere novels. With so much to cover, it’s easy to imagine Apple TV’s fantasy show spanning decades.

Apple’s Stormlight Archive Adaptation Could Run Into the 2040s

There’s no word on when The Stormlight Archive TV show will enter production or debut, and the Mistborn movie appears to be the priority at the moment. Considering Mistborn is the ideal entry to the Cosmere, it makes sense for Apple TV to tackle that first. And if Sanderson wants to be involved in both projects, The Stormlight Archive will likely be on the backburner. After all, he’s currently busy penning the screenplay for Mistborn, and he has Mistborn Era 3 to write as well. So, there’s a chance The Stormlight Archive won’t properly get off the ground until the 2030s. With streaming’s usual year or two between seasons, it could take until 2040 to bring the first five novels to life.

To tackle the latter half, Sanderson will then need to write them; it’s unlikely he’d want the series to overtake the source material. Yet between adaptation work and the next three Mistborn books, Sanderson won’t have a chance to continue The Stormlight Archive for some time. In his 2024 State of the Sanderson post, which arrived around the same time as Wind and Truth, he even warned fans that it would be a while. “My plan is to finish the entire Ghostbloods trilogy, along with Elantris 2 and 3 (which will finish that series), before jumping back to Stormlight,” he explained. And in his 2025 State of the Sanderson, the author’s primary focus continued to be on Mistborn and other sequels.

Apple TV’s Cosmere universe could jump around as well, as the streamer might decide to adapt novels like Elantris, Warbreaker, or even Sanderson’s Secret Projects. This could push back the latter half of The Stormlight Archive, which might not be a bad thing if Sanderson needs time to write it.

Brandon Sanderson’s Planned Time Skip Will Benefit His TV Adaptation

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

It may take a while to adapt the entirety of The Stormlight Archive, but there’s a silver lining. Sanderson’s plan for the second half of the series benefit this decades-long approach, as he intends to include a time skip between Wind and Truth and the next five books. That in-universe jump will reportedly be around 10 years, which means any real-life breaks or changes to the cast won’t feel incredibly jarring. Of course, this is assuming Apple TV commits to The Stormlight Archive for the long haul. With the popularity of Sanderson’s work, it’s hard to see why it wouldn’t. A franchise spanning the 2030s and 2040s would give them a strong leg-up in the fantasy game, too, which can’t be discounted.

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