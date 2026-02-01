One of 2025’s Best Netflix Series Confirms Return

It looks like Netflix is bringing back one of its most popular offerings of 2025 for a second season that promises to be even more intense than the first—which is no small thing. The first season of this Danish-language thriller topped the charts, easily taking the #1 spot on the Top 10 Streaming list within only a few weeks of landing on the platform and earning 91.7 million viewing hours within the first four weeks of its debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the explosive popularity the show gained last year, the streaming giant has greenlit a second season of the crime drama The Asset, with its renewal officially confirmed today.The Asset had a six-episode arc that debuted last October and centered around an undercover agent who is tasked with befriending a drug smuggler’s wife to uncover his crimes. However, the more Tea (Clara Dessau) gets to know her target and the closer the two become, the more complicated her mission grows, and she finds herself risking both her mission and her future as an officer to help her new friend. While the first season ended on a note that provided audiences with a semblance of closure, it’s exciting that we’ll be getting a new season with a whole new story.

What Does the Next Season Have in Store?

“It’s truly heartwarming to see how well The Asset has been received. We’re thrilled for the opportunity to dive deeper into each character and unfold their stories for our viewers. This second season turns everything upside down as Tea and Ashley’s worlds collide once again and new challenges push them to their breaking point,” said Conceptual Director Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm, teasing a new dynamic between characters in the show. The series will be bringing back Clara Dessau and Maria Cordsen, as well as Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi and other newcomers and will begin production in Copenhagen later this year.

The series currently has a 75% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but casual viewers were more impressed, giving it an 80% on the Popcornmeter. Karina Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror says that the show “moves at a nice pace throughout, which makes for a very binge-worthy new Netflix production. If you’ve watched any Danish Netflix movies or series in the past, you know what to expect, and this new series is one of the stronger productions.”

One viewer rated The Asset 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying, “From the very first scene, you become invested in each character and their distinct style. The pacing of the series is brilliantly handled in the writing. The background score feels natural, following the momentum and adding even more thrill to the experience.” Another added, “Well done, new drama series! Certainly hoping for a season 2 shortly down the road, Netflix.”

Are you excited for the next season of The Asset? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.