Netflix’s New Drama Series Is An Instant Hit with 2 Million Views

A new historical drama is making waves on Netflix, easily breaking into the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list with nearly 2 million views and securing itself the #6 spot. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this Chinese-language show, based on the novel Chasing the King, is sweeping the list; it has everything from heartbreakingly tender romance to epic character journeys to incredible visual effects.

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Pursuit of Jade centers on a young woman named Fan Chang Yu, a butcher’s daughter who ends up in an arranged marriage with a disgraced noble named Xie Zheng, a man with both a vendetta and a deadly mission. This loveless arrangement eventually blooms into real feelings, and as war separates them, Fan Chang Yu picks up her butcher’s knife and spirits away to the battlefield to find her husband, who fights to reclaim his legacy and protect their country. It’s the kind of epic, sweeping romance that you can’t help but fall for, with visuals that will leave you stunned for the duration of the series.

Pursuit of Jade Shows Why C-dramas Deserve More Love

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It seems that for quite some time now, C-dramas haven’t been getting their due, especially when compared to the rising popularity of K-dramas. But Pursuit of Jade might change that, at least for a more mainstream audience. While the series is performing incredibly well in Asian countries, it’s also made an impression on American viewers, with fans raving about how different it is from anything they’ve seen from American studios. “Pursuit of Jade is a testament to strong storytelling and character-driven drama. Watching it is an immersive experience, and now, having reached the midpoint of the series, I find myself impatiently waiting for the next episode, fully invested in the fates of these compelling characters. Highly recommended for anyone who enjoys sophisticated dramas with complex relationships and masterfully portrayed intrigue,” said one viewer.

Overall, it seems the impression left by Pursuit of Jade is one that will carry it into more mainstream success, centering it not only as a genre-defining romance with beautiful visuals, but also as a story about a woman’s power and a reminder that anyone is capable of being their own knight in shining armor and rescuing themselves.

Do you have a favorite moment from Pursuit of Jade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other C-drama fans are saying.